Police raid Nairobi hotel, arrest university student leaders linked to Azimio

Charles Ouma

Around 50 student leaders, under the Kenya University Students Organization (KUSO) umbrella were set to address the press and communicate directives to other student organizations when police stormed the hotel and arrested them

University student leaders who were arrested by police in Nairobi on March 18, 2023
Police in Nairobi on Saturday stormed a Nairobi hotel and arrested several university student affiliated with Azimio la Umoja who were addressing a press conference at the facility ahead on Monday’s protests planned by the opposition.

Nearly 50 student leaders, under the Kenya University Students Organization (KUSO) umbrella were set to address the press and communicate directives to other student organizations when police stormed the hotel and arrested them

According to the police, the student leaders were taken in for convening an illegal meeting to advice their supporters ahead on the protests planned for March 20.

A contingent of armed officers moved in before the press conference could get underway, with several police vehicles on standby to ferry the student leaders to police cells.

Reports place the number of those arrested and who are in police custody at nearly 50.

Media reports further indicate that they were ferried to Central Police Station where they are likely to spend the weekend awaiting processing and arraignment in court on Monday.

The opposition has called for mass action and protests with demonstrations set to hit Nairobi on Monday, March 20.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters in Kiambu on Friday, March 17, 2023
Azimio leaders have been calling for the resignation of the Kenya Kwanza administration, alleging that it is a product of electoral fraud.

READ: Raila reveals Ruto’s 4 actions that made him call for protests

The high cost of living has also been at the center of their calls for mass protests.

"When they got into power, they promised to lower the cost of living and promised to deal with it within the first 90 days. They forgot the promise they made to the people," Odinga stated.

He maintained that despite promising to lower the cost of living within 100 days in power, things have only gotten worse for Kenyans under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Odinga added that he gave President Ruto space to deliver but nothing much came out of it.

