Return of the Lexus: Why Ruto is loyal to the luxury SUV

Denis Mwangi

Months after President William Ruto shelved the Lexus 570 model for the armored presidential Land Cruiser LC 200, his favourite SUV seems to have made a comeback.

President William Ruto's Lexus LX570
President William Ruto's Lexus LX570

President Ruto had been using his Lexus for years, but upon assuming the presidency in September 2022, he was required to upgrade to a vehicle that already had the prerequisite security measures befitting a head of state.

His predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, was already accustomed to riding in various versions of the Land Cruiser LC 200 but was almost never spotted in a Lexus SUV.

President William Ruto's Toyota Landcruiser LC 200
President William Ruto's Toyota Landcruiser LC 200 Pulse Live Kenya

When not in a Land Cruiser, Uhuru would be chauffeured in a presidential Mercedes Benz sedan or would take to his private G Wagon or Range Rover Vogue.

Photos of Ruto's Lexus adorned with the presidential standard and the coat of arms went viral on social media on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

President Ruto's return to what many would consider his favorite car model further reinforces the superiority of the Lexus to its sibling, the LC 200.

Toyota and Lexus are two separate car brands, both of which are owned by the same company.

While they share some similarities, there are also some key differences between the two.

One of the main differences between the two vehicles is their size. The Lexus LX 570 is larger and more stylish and commands a presence.

... the Lexus LX570 ...
... the Lexus LX570 ... BusinessInsider

It is also considered the more luxurious of the two, and offers a smooth and quiet ride, thanks to its advanced suspension system, which helps to reduce road noise and vibrations.

Because Lexus is Toyota's luxury brand, it is targeted at a more affluent audience and is typically more expensive than the LC 200. Lexus vehicles also typically have more powerful engines than their Toyota counterparts.

