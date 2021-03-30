The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Kenya has informed the public of the importation of the Covid-19 Sputnik V vaccine to the country.

In a statement released by the Embassy dated March 29, 2021, the vaccine has been imported to Kenya by a private entity on commercial basis.

The Embassy has further stated that it is imperative for private importers to strictly comply with the legislation of Kenya as it is the importers’ obligation.

The Ministry of Health had on Wednesday, 24th March approved Russia’s Sputnik V CPVOD-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Kenya is currently using the AstraZeneca vaccine which has an efficacy of 76%.

Russia's Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has an efficacy of 92%.