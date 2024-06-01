The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto announces Kenya will stop importing shoes

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto: Shortly we will not be importing shoes from anywhere.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024
President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024
  • President William Ruto aims to transform Kenya's leather industry into a competitive export powerhouse
  • The government plans to increase the sector's annual income from Sh15 billion to Sh120 billion by 2027
  • The goal is to create 100,000 jobs and raise annual footwear production from 8 million to 36 million pairs worth Sh72 billion

Recommended articles

In his Madaraka Day speech, President William Ruto outlined an ambitious plan to transform Kenya's leather industry into a competitive export powerhouse, significantly boosting the economy and creating jobs.

The government aims to increase the sector's annual income from Sh15 billion to Sh120 billion by 2027.

This substantial growth is expected to create 100,000 jobs, up from the current 17,000, and raise annual footwear production from 8 million to 36 million pairs worth Sh72 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have made this commitment, that shortly we will not be importing shoes from anywhere. We will be wearing our own shoes; made in Kenya, using our own leather," he said.

President William Ruto leads 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024
President William Ruto leads 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 President William Ruto leads 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Key to this transformation is the shift from exporting raw materials and semi-processed products to developing a sophisticated industry capable of manufacturing internationally competitive finished leather goods.

Kenya produces up to 3 million hides and 18 million skins each year, and the government is focused on developing local capacity to handle these raw materials, providing quality tanning and manufacturing finished leather products such as shoes, bags, and belts.

To support this ambitious strategy, President Ruto announced several financial commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ewaso Ng’iro South Development Authority’s leather factory will receive Sh400 million for upgrades, including Sh200 million for modern equipment, Sh100 million for building a footwear factory, and Sh100 million for mopping up hides and skins.

Machinery for increasing processing capacity at the factory has already been procured and installed.

President William Ruto leads 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024
President William Ruto leads 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 President William Ruto leads 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, the construction of the Kenya Leather Industrial Park at Kenanie in Machakos County is 85% complete.

This industrial park will feature a common effluent treatment plant, two tanneries, two leather manufacturing plants, and 100 acres allocated for investors to set up leather factories by the end of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is also focusing on improving the supply of quality hides and skins.

To this end, 703 flayers have been trained, and subsidised flaying equipment has been provided to 680 slaughter points.

These measures aim to ensure a consistent supply of high-quality raw materials for the leather industry.

"We are developing local capacity to handle hides and skins to provide quality raw material tanning as well as the local manufacturing of finished leather goods such as shoes, bags, and belts," President Ruto emphasised.

President William Ruto leads 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024
President William Ruto leads 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 President William Ruto leads 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto's vision for the leather industry is part of a broader strategy to enhance Kenya's economic resilience through value addition and industrialisation.

By focusing on high-potential sectors like leather, the government aims to create sustainable economic growth and provide Kenyans with new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 suspects arrested as DCI detectives storm fake recruitment drive

5 suspects arrested as DCI detectives storm fake recruitment drive

Ruto announces Kenya will stop importing shoes

Ruto announces Kenya will stop importing shoes

Highlights of President Ruto’s Madaraka Day speech in Bungoma

Highlights of President Ruto’s Madaraka Day speech in Bungoma

Ruto sympathises with residents for hosting Madaraka Day at incomplete stadium

Ruto sympathises with residents for hosting Madaraka Day at incomplete stadium

How detectives investigated & arrested gun-toting UDA MP over murder

How detectives investigated & arrested gun-toting UDA MP over murder

Barack Obama announces death of Michelle's mother, Marian Lois Shields Robinson

Barack Obama announces death of Michelle's mother, Marian Lois Shields Robinson

I was misled to attack Uhuru - Gachagua confesses, reveals political lessons learnt

I was misled to attack Uhuru - Gachagua confesses, reveals political lessons learnt

Ruto makes final decision on Haiti mission after crucial briefing

Ruto makes final decision on Haiti mission after crucial briefing

12 high-end cars assigned to Uhuru & Mama Ngina whose expenses are covered by Kenyans

12 high-end cars assigned to Uhuru & Mama Ngina whose expenses are covered by Kenyans

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House during Ruto's U.S. state visit

Military benefits Kenya will enjoy after recognition as a non-NATO ally by U.S.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in South Africa

Former president Kenyatta to lead 60-member team for AU duty in South Africa

A stock photo of KDF officers during a field operation

KDF officer helps hunt down daughter's fugitive boyfriend after 2 years on the run

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir during a meeting in his office

KRA raids radio station owned by Governor Abdulswamad Nassir [Video]