Ruto appoints Bishop Margaret Wanjiru & Millicent Omanga to plum jobs

The announcement, outlined in Gazette Notice No. 13907, formalises the commission’s role in tackling environmental degradation across Nairobi’s river basins.

The Nairobi Rivers Commission initially formed in 2022, has now been removed from the oversight of the Office of the Deputy President and is now under the Housing Department within the Ministry of Lands.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru speaking during a past service Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Objectives of the Nairobi Rivers Commission

The mandate of the Nairobi Rivers Commission is clear: to restore, protect, and rehabilitate Nairobi’s rivers as part of Kenya’s broader environmental and urban renewal goals.

The commission’s objectives include:

Reclaiming Nairobi's rivers as pivotal blue-green corridors for urban infrastructure.

Evaluating past efforts and incorporating successful practices from previous projects, including the Nairobi River Basin Project and Urban Rivers Regeneration Programme.

Developing a Nairobi Rivers Basin Regeneration Programme (NABREP) that addresses current and future environmental challenges.

Coordinating multi-stakeholder efforts across governmental, non-governmental, and community levels for sustainable river basin development.

Promoting public awareness on environmental conservation and compliance with relevant laws governing Nairobi’s waterways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Commission Structure and Members

The commission will operate with a diverse team led by Bishop Margaret Wanjiru as Chairperson.

Other notable members include;

Millicent Omanga Dr Mumo Musuva Grace Senewa Mesopirr John Kioli Eva Muhia Amos Chege Mugo Carlotta Dalago Rael Chebichii Lelei Benjamin Langwen Charles Karisa Dadu

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission also encompasses principal secretaries from departments including:

State Department for Environment and Climate Change State Department for Water and Sanitation State Department for Internal Security and National Administration State Department for Lands and Physical Planning State Department for Housing and Urban Development The National Treasury The Executive Office of the President.

President William Ruto tours Nairobi River in Korogosho slums Pulse Live Kenya

Funding and Tenure

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission’s funding will come from appropriations by the National Government and the Nairobi City County Government, supplemented by donations aimed at supporting the Nairobi Rivers Basin Regeneration Programme.

The term for commission members is set at three years, with the possibility of a one-time renewal based on performance.

The appointments of the team that was named in 2022 has also been revoked.

Below are the list of those who had been appointed in 2022.

Pamela A. Olet - Chairperson Dr Mumo Musuva - Representative from Nairobi City County Grace Senewa Mesopirr - Representing the Ministry of Environment and Forestry Eva Muhia - Representing Riverine Communities Elizabeth Wathuti - Representing Civil Society Carlota Dal Lago - Representing the Private Sector Eng. Elijah Biama (Prof) - Representing Academia Dr Duncan Ojwang (Dr.) - Representing Academia Ferdinand Clifford N. W. Babayao