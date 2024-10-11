Ruto appoints Joseph Lagat as Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation

The appointment, as per a gazette notice dated October 3, 2024, is made under the Mining Act (No. 12 of 2016), specifically section 25 (1) (a).

Lagat's tenure as the Chairperson of the state-owned corporation is set to last for a period of three years, commencing on October 4, 2024.

The National Mining Corporation plays a critical role in the management and exploration of the country's mineral resources, a sector key to Kenya's economic growth and industrial development.

President William Ruto signs a bill at State House, Nairobi on June 28, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Joseph Kipchumba Lagat profile

Joseph Kipchumba Lagat has had an career in politics, business management, and academia

Joseph Kipchumba Lagat served as a Member of Parliament for Eldoret East from 2003 to 2007.

Job History

From 2000 to 2003, he worked as the Planning Manager for Triton Petroleum Company Limited, where he was responsible for strategic planning and overseeing petroleum operations.

From 1999 to 2002, he served as the Supply Manager at Abachew Limited, handling the logistics and supply chain operations of the company.

Before that, from 1996 to 1998, he was the Assistant Manager of Supply and Planning Operations at the National Oil Corporation of Kenya, focusing on supply chain and operational management in the oil industry.

He has also served as the chairman of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Eldoret.

Education

He completed his primary education at Cheplaskai from 1975 to 1981, and his secondary education at St Patrick's High School, Iten, graduating in 1985 with a Kenya Certificate of Education (KCE).

He pursued higher education at Egerton University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.