The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto appoints Joseph Lagat as Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation

Denis Mwangi

Joseph Kipchumba Lagat is a former Eldoret East MP

Joseph Kipchumba Lagat
Joseph Kipchumba Lagat

President William Samoei Ruto has appointed Joseph Kipchumba Lagat as the Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation.

Recommended articles

The appointment, as per a gazette notice dated October 3, 2024, is made under the Mining Act (No. 12 of 2016), specifically section 25 (1) (a).

Lagat's tenure as the Chairperson of the state-owned corporation is set to last for a period of three years, commencing on October 4, 2024.

The National Mining Corporation plays a critical role in the management and exploration of the country's mineral resources, a sector key to Kenya's economic growth and industrial development.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto signs a bill at State House, Nairobi on June 28, 2024
President William Ruto signs a bill at State House, Nairobi on June 28, 2024 President William Ruto signs a bill at State House, Nairobi on June 28, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Joseph Kipchumba Lagat has had an career in politics, business management, and academia

Joseph Kipchumba Lagat served as a Member of Parliament for Eldoret East from 2003 to 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 2000 to 2003, he worked as the Planning Manager for Triton Petroleum Company Limited, where he was responsible for strategic planning and overseeing petroleum operations.

From 1999 to 2002, he served as the Supply Manager at Abachew Limited, handling the logistics and supply chain operations of the company.

Before that, from 1996 to 1998, he was the Assistant Manager of Supply and Planning Operations at the National Oil Corporation of Kenya, focusing on supply chain and operational management in the oil industry.

He has also served as the chairman of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Eldoret.

READ: Tsavorite: Details of world's rarest garnet discovered near Tsavo National Park

ADVERTISEMENT

He completed his primary education at Cheplaskai from 1975 to 1981, and his secondary education at St Patrick's High School, Iten, graduating in 1985 with a Kenya Certificate of Education (KCE).

He pursued higher education at Egerton University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

Furthering his academic credentials, he completed an MBA in Marketing at the University of Nairobi.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto appoints Joseph Lagat as Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation

Ruto appoints Joseph Lagat as Chairperson of the National Mining Corporation

Are presidential portraits a must in Kenyan offices, what makes Ruto's unique?

Are presidential portraits a must in Kenyan offices, what makes Ruto's unique?

When current Haiti mission budget could run out as Ruto appeals for more funds

When current Haiti mission budget could run out as Ruto appeals for more funds

Life of Makanga Bae before death: Degree, girlfriend, mum's reaction to his job

Life of Makanga Bae before death: Degree, girlfriend, mum's reaction to his job

Court of Appeal overturns MP John Waluke's 67-year sentence

Court of Appeal overturns MP John Waluke's 67-year sentence

Popular Super Metro conductor Makanga Bae dies at Kenyatta National Hospital

Popular Super Metro conductor Makanga Bae dies at Kenyatta National Hospital

School heads warn about possible disruption of KCSE exams

School heads warn about possible disruption of KCSE exams

How Gachagua can survive impeachment after 4-hour defence in Senate

How Gachagua can survive impeachment after 4-hour defence in Senate

Move to block swearing in of new DP as Gachagua prepares to face Senate

Move to block swearing in of new DP as Gachagua prepares to face Senate

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of DP Rigathi Gachagua and President William Ruto

Gachagua impeachment: Kenyans speak out & focus on Ruto at public participation

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

NPS cautions Kenyans against these accounts impersonating IG Douglas Kanja

Political activist Morara Kebaso at the Bomas of Kenya where he had gone to take part in the public participation exercise on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment motion. when he was attacked

Aftermath of attack on Marara Kebaso: Leaders split, netizens go after Kasmuel

Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sport & Creative Economy)

Ababu Namwamba secures new role as President of Africa-China Legal Alliance