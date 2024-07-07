Ruto appoints Wajackoyah’s 2022 running mate Justina Wamae to state job

Wamae was appointed alongside 18 others as members of the Presidential Taskforce on Human Resource for Health.

Her announcement was made via a Gazette notice number 8437 dated July 5, 2024.

She will serve for a period of six months.

“The term of the Presidential Taskforce shall be a period of six (6) months with effect from the date hereof, or for such a period as may be specified by notice in the Kenya Gazette,” reads the gazette notice in part.

According to President William Ruto, establishing the taskforce is necessary to formulate comprehensive strategies and policies to enhance the healthcare workforce in the country and address the chronic challenges facing Health sector.

Terms of Reference

Its terms of reference include the following.

Identify the Legal, Policy, Administrative and Operational constraints impeding performance of the Health Sector in Kenya with regards to Human Resources for Health.

Identifying and recommending legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational Human Resources for Health Reforms in Kenya.

Review performance of Human Resources for Health (HRH) in Kenya and recommend improvements, as well as advising and recommending the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational framework for the management of human resources for health

Review and advise on harmonization of the terms of employment for all healthcare workers in the spirit of equal work for equal pay, advise and recommend on the legal, policy, administrative, institutional and operational framework for the prioritization of employment of 20,000 healthcare workers.

Members of the taskforce include Patrick Amoth (Acting Ministry of Health Director General), Dennis Miskellah (Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Deputy Secretary General), John Masasabi, Toseef Din, Wilson Aruasa, Doreen Rhoda Kanyua and Francis Wafula.