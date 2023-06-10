Ruto celebrates Faith Kipyegon’s new record, praises Omanyala, Wanyonyi

It was a good day for the double Olympic 1,500 metres champion and world record holder Faith Kipyegon who sprinted past Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey and her compatriot, Taye Ejgayehu to set a new record of 14:05.20 at the Paris Diamond League.

In his congratulatory message, President Ruto hailed Kipyegon as a tenacious athlete with a winning mindset and hunger for excellence.

"Tenacity, focus, hunger for excellence, and a winning mindset are the formula for greatness. Faith Kipyegon has done it again. Another World Record this time in the 5,000 metres. What an athlete! What an inspiration! What a champion! Congratulations, Kenya is immensely proud of you," wrote the President on Twitter moments after Kipyegon's stellar performance.

The president also penned a message to celebrate Emmanuel Wanyonyi who won gold in the 800 metres event and set the fastest time in the world over the distance this year after finishing the race in 1:43:27.

Ruto hailed the athlete as a young man destined for greatness, noting that he deserves the victory.

"A young man destined for greatness. Emmanuel Wanyonyi caps a wonderful night for Kenya with victory in the 800m with the fastest time in the world over that distance this year in Paris Diamond League. You deserve it. We celebrate you," said Ruto.

Africa’s fastest man, Ferninand Omanyala also gave Kenyans a reason to celebrate and was praised by the president after clinching the silver medal during the 100m final.

Omanyala who crossed the finish line at 9.98 seconds narrowly lost to world 200 metres champion Noah Lyles who clocked 9.97 seconds.