Ruto celebrates Faith Kipyegon’s new record, praises Omanyala, Wanyonyi

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto folowed the event and penned a message to each of the athletes celebrating their stellar performance in their respective races and new records set at the Paris Diamond League

President William Ruto has celebrated the outstanding performance by Kenyans at the Paris Diamond League, including Faith Kipyegon’s new world record with a congratulatory message penned to each athlete.

It was a good day for the double Olympic 1,500 metres champion and world record holder Faith Kipyegon who sprinted past Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey and her compatriot, Taye Ejgayehu to set a new record of 14:05.20 at the Paris Diamond League.

In his congratulatory message, President Ruto hailed Kipyegon as a tenacious athlete with a winning mindset and hunger for excellence.

"Tenacity, focus, hunger for excellence, and a winning mindset are the formula for greatness. Faith Kipyegon has done it again. Another World Record this time in the 5,000 metres. What an athlete! What an inspiration! What a champion! Congratulations, Kenya is immensely proud of you," wrote the President on Twitter moments after Kipyegon's stellar performance.

The president also penned a message to celebrate Emmanuel Wanyonyi who won gold in the 800 metres event and set the fastest time in the world over the distance this year after finishing the race in 1:43:27.

Faith Kipyegon (gold in women’s 5000m), Emmanuel Wanyonyi (gold in men’s 800m) and Africa’s fastest man, Ferninand Omanyala (silver in men’s 100m) at the Paris Diamond League. Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto hailed the athlete as a young man destined for greatness, noting that he deserves the victory.

"A young man destined for greatness. Emmanuel Wanyonyi caps a wonderful night for Kenya with victory in the 800m with the fastest time in the world over that distance this year in Paris Diamond League. You deserve it. We celebrate you," said Ruto.

Africa’s fastest man, Ferninand Omanyala also gave Kenyans a reason to celebrate and was praised by the president after clinching the silver medal during the 100m final.

Omanyala who crossed the finish line at 9.98 seconds narrowly lost to world 200 metres champion Noah Lyles who clocked 9.97 seconds.

"Congratulations to the fastest man in Africa, Ferdinand Omanyala, for a remarkable run, grabbing silver in the 100 metres at the Paris Diamond League. We celebrate your resilience and for taking Kenya to prominence and excellence in the sprint races; unchartered territory for decades. Hongera," Ruto wrote.

