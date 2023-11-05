Ruto’s statement celebrating Nairobi’s ranking as the top city to visit in 2024

Kenya’s capital emerged top, beating Paris (France), Montreal (Canada) Mostar (Bosnia), Philadelphia to emerge top in the firm’s “Best in Travel 2024” cities ranking by US-based by global travel firm, Lonely Planet.

The president hailed the recognition as a product of concerted efforts to market the country at every global opportunity, with the world listening.

“Our endeavours to sell Kenya throughout the world are paying off. Everywhere we go, we have offered everyone - investors, innovators, creators, professionals and travelers of all ages - a compelling reason to visit Kenya. And we have countless such reasons.

“The world is listening. Our effort to use every local and global opportunity to profile Kenya as a competitive destination has elicited highly inspiring feedback from @lonelyplanet, which has recognised Nairobi as its top global city destination." Ruto wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The president noted that the ranking is a befitting to Nairobi’s emergence as a thriving metropolis with an energetic population and a hotbed of commerce, tourism and culture.

“We agree wholeheartedly with this assessment and positive feedback from a global authority on matters travel and tourism. Kenya is a magnificent country endowed with a sumptuous array of spectacular touristic attractions that are liberally dispersed throughout the land, and Nairobi is its powerful, vital, beating heart.

“To be recognised as the world's top city destination for 2024 by Lonely Planet is, therefore, direct recognition of the city's unique confluence of global cosmopolitan trends and traditional cultural blends, with an emerging, evolving and dynamic youthful bent and everything else in between. Ruto noted.

Lonely Planet's “Best in Travel” ranking is arrived at with Travel experts naming their best tourist destination including top 10 cities and regions to visit based on their experience and expertise in the area of travel.

The firm revealed that in this year’s ranking, “Fifty destinations chosen by a travel-obsessed team that promise to inspire and awe, delight and excite, charm and captivate” made it to the list with the Kenyan Capital ranking first.

Nairobi city skyline [Photo: Antony Trivet] Pulse Live Kenya

Among the highlights listed for visitors to check out while in Nairobi is a walk at the Ngong Hills Forest, traditional song and dance at the Bomas of Kenya and a breath-taking game drive at the Nairobi National Park “with the city’s evolving skyline in the backdrop.”

“Views of Mount Kenya and Kilimanjaro on a clear day” is also listed among the highlights worth checking out while in Nairobi.

“Kenya’s capital is staking its claim as a global center of culture, sizzling with unmissable travel experiences. The city is shrugging off the colonial gaze and embracing its unique rhythms, with a dynamic array of restaurants, food carts and cafes, along with a steady rotation of arts and cultural venues that all fuel a distinct Nairobi cool.” Noted Lonely Planet in a video explaining why Nairobi is the city to travel to in 2024.

Below is President William Ruto's full statement as shared on X, formerly Twitter.

We dream in Nairobi and chase our biggest dreams here. We imagine a better present and future and then create it. We are brave, bold and brilliant in Nairobi. To be recognized as the world's top city destination for 2024 by Lonely Planet is, therefore, direct recognition of the city's unique confluence of global cosmopolitan trends and traditional cultural blends, with an emerging, evolving and dynamic youthful bent and everything else in between.

The award is also an indirect affirmation of Magical Kenya as an irresistible destination for those curious to encounter a beautiful country going places with a people who are always ready to engage all visitors, clients, customers and partners until their expectations are exceeded. We shall neither tire nor relent in performing this important duty of marketing and promoting Magical Kenya and Nairobi, our wondrously complex, infinitely charismatic, profoundly fascinating capital abounding with opportunities for everyone thinking of learning, trying or starting something.