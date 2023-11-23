The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Reason for Atwoli's appointment to Social Health Authority in plan to replace NHIF

Denis Mwangi

Francis Atwoli will play a key role in President Ruto's plan to replace NHIF

Francis Atwoli
Francis Atwoli

President William Ruto has appointed Timothy Olweny as the chairperson of the Social Health Authority for a period of three years with effect from 22nd November 2023.

Recommended articles

In a gazette notice issued on November 22, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha also appointed Francis Atwoli, Dr Zakayo Kariuki Gichuki and Jacinta Kathamu Muteg to the board.

Atwoli was appointed to the board as a representative of the Central Organization of Trade Unions, where he has served as secretary general for 22 years since his appointment in 2001.

The Social Health Authority is a new initiative aimed at making healthcare affordable and accessible to all citizens through a social health insurance system.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto holds an umbrella to shield Health CS Susan Nakhumicha from rains in Syokimau, Machakos County on November 22, 2023.
President William Ruto holds an umbrella to shield Health CS Susan Nakhumicha from rains in Syokimau, Machakos County on November 22, 2023. President William Ruto holds an umbrella to shield Health CS Susan Nakhumicha from rains in Syokimau, Machakos County on November 22, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

This follows the signing of four Universal Health Coverage bills by President William Ruto.

They are the Primary Health Care Act, 2023, the Digital Health Act, 2023, the Facility Improvement Financing Act, 2023 and the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023.

The new system replaces the existing National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and introduces three new health funds:

  • Social Health Insurance Fund, 
  • Primary Healthcare Fund, and 
  • Chronic Illness and Emergency Fund
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Eligibility: All Kenyan adults, newborn babies, and foreigners who have been living in the country or intend to stay for more than 12 months are eligible to join the Social Health Insurance Fund. 
  • Funding: The government will make payments on behalf of non-salaried households, prisoners, and employers, while national and county governments will also contribute to the fund. Only members who actively contribute shall access health services.
  • Primary Healthcare Services: The new system focuses on early diagnosis, early intervention, prevention of health conditions, mental health and well-being recognition, and more.
  • Digital Health Agency: The Digital Health Agency will ensure Kenya embraces electronic health records and other digital health solutions.

The Social Health Authority has faced some backlash, with many Kenyans seeing it as a new tax and fearing corruption in the new healthcare fund.

However, proponents argue that the new system will ensure that every Kenyan can access healthcare without facing financial hardship.

President William Ruto speaking at State House, Nairobi after appointing Former Auditor-General Edward Ouko to head the newly inaugurated Pending Bills Verification Committee
President William Ruto speaking at State House, Nairobi after appointing Former Auditor-General Edward Ouko to head the newly inaugurated Pending Bills Verification Committee President William Ruto speaking at State House, Nairobi after appointing Former Auditor-General Edward Ouko to head the newly inaugurated Pending Bills Verification Committee Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In October, President Ruto emphasized his plan to implement universal health coverage, stating, "These laws will transform healthcare in Kenya; they will save lives, empower communities, and make us a stronger and healthier nation."

The Primary Healthcare Fund will cater to services at levels 1 to 3, the Social Health Insurance Fund will cover services at levels 4 to 6, and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund will address emergency and chronic illness costs once social health insurance is depleted.

The move aligns with Article 43(2) of the Constitution, ensuring that no Kenyan should be denied emergency medical treatment.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Reason for Atwoli's appointment to Social Health Authority in plan to replace NHIF

Reason for Atwoli's appointment to Social Health Authority in plan to replace NHIF

Sakaja makes life-changing decision for 14-year-old arrested in Nairobi CBD

Sakaja makes life-changing decision for 14-year-old arrested in Nairobi CBD

Israel-Hamas conflict has gone beyond war to become terrorism – Pope Francis

Israel-Hamas conflict has gone beyond war to become terrorism – Pope Francis

Such money is not coming - Gachagua dismisses governors on Sh10B El-Nino funds

Such money is not coming - Gachagua dismisses governors on Sh10B El-Nino funds

Gov't distributes tablets to track President Ruto's directives [Photos]

Gov't distributes tablets to track President Ruto's directives [Photos]

PS Susan Auma reacts to viral video involving Nairobi hawker

PS Susan Auma reacts to viral video involving Nairobi hawker

Israel and Hamas agree to hostage deal in a major diplomatic breakthrough

Israel and Hamas agree to hostage deal in a major diplomatic breakthrough

Judges rule on whether children born out of wedlock can inherit parent's wealth

Judges rule on whether children born out of wedlock can inherit parent's wealth

10 essential safety measures around choppers during takeoff and landing

10 essential safety measures around choppers during takeoff and landing

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Suspects arrested at Kasarani Police Station after commandeering a taxi along Thika Superhighway

Daring driver foils robbery after delivering armed suspects to police

Businesswoman Anne Njeri Njoroge

8 surprising things you didn't know about Ann Njeri the form 1 drop out in Sh17B oil saga

Energy CS Davis Chirchir during a church service in Sotik, Bomet County on Sunday, November 19, 2023

Why Energy CS Davis Chirchir was heckled in church as Ruto watched [Video]

Deputy headteacher killed in chopper incident in Garissa

Deputy headteacher killed in chopper incident during distribution of KCSE exams