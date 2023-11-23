Reason for Atwoli's appointment to Social Health Authority in plan to replace NHIF

In a gazette notice issued on November 22, Health CS Susan Nakhumicha also appointed Francis Atwoli, Dr Zakayo Kariuki Gichuki and Jacinta Kathamu Muteg to the board.

Atwoli was appointed to the board as a representative of the Central Organization of Trade Unions, where he has served as secretary general for 22 years since his appointment in 2001.

The Social Health Authority is a new initiative aimed at making healthcare affordable and accessible to all citizens through a social health insurance system.

President William Ruto holds an umbrella to shield Health CS Susan Nakhumicha from rains in Syokimau, Machakos County on November 22, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

This follows the signing of four Universal Health Coverage bills by President William Ruto.

They are the Primary Health Care Act, 2023, the Digital Health Act, 2023, the Facility Improvement Financing Act, 2023 and the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023.

The new system replaces the existing National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and introduces three new health funds:

Social Health Insurance Fund,

Primary Healthcare Fund, and

Chronic Illness and Emergency Fund

Key Features of the Social Health Authority

Eligibility: All Kenyan adults, newborn babies, and foreigners who have been living in the country or intend to stay for more than 12 months are eligible to join the Social Health Insurance Fund.

Funding: The government will make payments on behalf of non-salaried households, prisoners, and employers, while national and county governments will also contribute to the fund. Only members who actively contribute shall access health services.

Primary Healthcare Services: The new system focuses on early diagnosis, early intervention, prevention of health conditions, mental health and well-being recognition, and more.

Digital Health Agency: The Digital Health Agency will ensure Kenya embraces electronic health records and other digital health solutions.

The Social Health Authority has faced some backlash, with many Kenyans seeing it as a new tax and fearing corruption in the new healthcare fund.

However, proponents argue that the new system will ensure that every Kenyan can access healthcare without facing financial hardship.

President William Ruto speaking at State House, Nairobi after appointing Former Auditor-General Edward Ouko to head the newly inaugurated Pending Bills Verification Committee Pulse Live Kenya

In October, President Ruto emphasized his plan to implement universal health coverage, stating, "These laws will transform healthcare in Kenya; they will save lives, empower communities, and make us a stronger and healthier nation."

The Primary Healthcare Fund will cater to services at levels 1 to 3, the Social Health Insurance Fund will cover services at levels 4 to 6, and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund will address emergency and chronic illness costs once social health insurance is depleted.