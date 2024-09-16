Ruto forms team to review new university education funding model

The gazette notice was published today in a special issue of the Kenya Gazette (Vol. CXXVI – No. 142).

The move is expected to reform the higher education sector, which has faced challenges in recent years due to financial constraints and inequitable access to scholarships and loans.

The new committee, led by Professor Japheth Micheni Ntiba as the chairperson, is tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the funding mechanisms that impact university and Technical, Vocational Education, and Training (TVET) institutions.

Key Functions of the National Committee

The committee will focus on several critical areas, including:

Reviewing the New University Education Funding Model

The committee will evaluate the effectiveness of the funding model introduced in May 2023, which aims to improve access to higher education through a needs-based system for scholarships and loans, determined by a Means Testing Instrument (MTI).

Addressing Inconsistencies in Student Categorisation

One of the primary concerns raised by stakeholders is the inconsistent application of the MTI, leading to unfair categorisation of students and inequitable allocation of scholarships.

The committee will seek to correct these discrepancies.

Assessing the Cost of University Programs

The committee will provide recommendations on the rationalisation of university costs and funding mechanisms to ensure sustainable financing for public institutions, while exploring innovative ways to address the growing demand for higher education.

Student Loan Structure

A key element of the review will focus on the terms of student loans, including interest rates, repayment periods, and post-graduation employment prospects.

Four Workstreams Established

To ensure a thorough examination, the committee will be divided into four workstreams, each tasked with specific aspects of the funding model:

Workstream on Review and Refinement of the Funding Model for TVETs

Workstream on Appeals Related to Student Categorisation and Eligibility

Workstream on the Structure of Student Loans

Workstream on the Cost of University Academic Programs

Each workstream will be chaired by appointed leaders, with co-chairs and secretaries providing support.

The committee is expected to consult with various stakeholders in the education sector, including industry players, regulatory bodies, and government agencies.

Timeline and Reporting

The committee will operate for a period of eight weeks, with its mandate to provide reports and recommendations to the President through the Cabinet Secretary for Education.

The report will be based on data from consultative sessions and public engagements.

The review comes amid increased pressure from parents and students, who have voiced concerns over rising tuition costs and the challenges of accessing scholarships and loans.

As the National Working Committee embarks on its task, it is expected that their findings and recommendations will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of higher education financing in Kenya.

