ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto forms team to review new university education funding model

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto has issued an executive order establishing a National Working Committee to review the New University Education Funding Model.

President William Ruto speaks at the University of Eastern Africa, Baraton's 42nd graduation ceremony in Nandi, August 18, 2024. | PHOTO: PCS
This initiative follows the presidential directive aimed at improving access to quality, affordable university education and technical training across the country.

The gazette notice was published today in a special issue of the Kenya Gazette (Vol. CXXVI – No. 142).

The move is expected to reform the higher education sector, which has faced challenges in recent years due to financial constraints and inequitable access to scholarships and loans.

The new committee, led by Professor Japheth Micheni Ntiba as the chairperson, is tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the funding mechanisms that impact university and Technical, Vocational Education, and Training (TVET) institutions.

President William Ruto
The committee will focus on several critical areas, including:

Reviewing the New University Education Funding Model

The committee will evaluate the effectiveness of the funding model introduced in May 2023, which aims to improve access to higher education through a needs-based system for scholarships and loans, determined by a Means Testing Instrument (MTI).

Addressing Inconsistencies in Student Categorisation

One of the primary concerns raised by stakeholders is the inconsistent application of the MTI, leading to unfair categorisation of students and inequitable allocation of scholarships.

The committee will seek to correct these discrepancies.

Assessing the Cost of University Programs

The committee will provide recommendations on the rationalisation of university costs and funding mechanisms to ensure sustainable financing for public institutions, while exploring innovative ways to address the growing demand for higher education.

Student Loan Structure

A key element of the review will focus on the terms of student loans, including interest rates, repayment periods, and post-graduation employment prospects.

To ensure a thorough examination, the committee will be divided into four workstreams, each tasked with specific aspects of the funding model:

  • Workstream on Review and Refinement of the Funding Model for TVETs
  • Workstream on Appeals Related to Student Categorisation and Eligibility
  • Workstream on the Structure of Student Loans
  • Workstream on the Cost of University Academic Programs
Each workstream will be chaired by appointed leaders, with co-chairs and secretaries providing support.

The committee is expected to consult with various stakeholders in the education sector, including industry players, regulatory bodies, and government agencies.

President William Ruto during a town hall on the Higher Education Government Student Scholarship university funding model held at KICC on August 25, 2024
President William Ruto during a town hall on the Higher Education Government Student Scholarship university funding model held at KICC on August 25, 2024 President William Ruto during a town hall on the Higher Education Government Student Scholarship university funding model held at KICC on August 25, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The committee will operate for a period of eight weeks, with its mandate to provide reports and recommendations to the President through the Cabinet Secretary for Education.

The report will be based on data from consultative sessions and public engagements.

The review comes amid increased pressure from parents and students, who have voiced concerns over rising tuition costs and the challenges of accessing scholarships and loans.

As the National Working Committee embarks on its task, it is expected that their findings and recommendations will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of higher education financing in Kenya.

  1. Professor Japheth Micheni Ntiba - Chairperson of the National Working Committee on the Review of the New University Education Funding Model.
  2. Karuti Kanyinga (Prof.) - Chairperson of the Workstream on the Review and Refinement of the New Funding Model for Universities and Technical, Vocational Education, and Training Institutions (TVETs).
  3. Dibora Zainab Hirbo - Co-Chair of the Workstream on the Review and Refinement of the New Funding Model for Universities and TVETs.
  4. Walubengo Waningilo - Chairperson of the Workstream on Appeals related to the categorisation of students into various eligibility bands for allocation of scholarships and loans.
  5. Lucy Machugu - Co-Chair of the Workstream on Appeals related to the categorisation of students into various eligibility bands for scholarships and loans.
  6. Robert Oduor Otieno - Chairperson of the Workstream on the Structure of Student Loans.
  7. Aron Kiprotich Bett - Co-Chair of the Workstream on the Structure of Student Loans.
  8. Mohamed S. Rajab (Prof.) - Chairperson of the Workstream on the Review of the Cost of University Academic Programmes.
  9. Patrick Malanga - Co-Chair of the Workstream on the Review of the Cost of University Academic Programmes.
Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

