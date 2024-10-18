The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto nominates new Deputy President

Amos Robi

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula confirmed that President Ruto had officially submitted the name to succeed Rigathi Gachagua

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

President William Ruto has nominated Interior Cabinet Secretary Professor Kithure Kindiki to the National Assembly as his choice to succeed Rigathi Gachagua, who the Senate impeached on Thursday.

Recommended articles

During today's parliamentary session, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula confirmed that President Ruto had officially selected Professor Kindiki as the new Deputy President.

"I, WILLIAM SAMOEI RUTO, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, pursuant to Article 149 (1) of the Constitution, do hereby nominate PROF. KITHURE KINDIKI, PhD, EGH, for consideration and confirmation through a vote of the National Assembly to be the next Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya," read the Speaker.

Following the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto is constitutionally mandated to follow a set protocol to fill the vacant position.

ADVERTISEMENT

This process, as outlined in both the Kenyan Constitution and a recent Kenya Gazette notice, ensures the orderly succession in the executive branch of the government.

President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki
President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Timelines, protocol for appointing new Deputy President

The National Assembly now has up to 60 days to vote on the President's nominee, either approving or rejecting the choice.

According to Article 148 (8) of the Constitution, the term served by the new Deputy President depends on the remaining time before the next general election:

ADVERTISEMENT

If the new Deputy President assumes office with more than two and a half years remaining before the next scheduled election, they will be considered to have served a full term.

If less than two and a half years remain, the new Deputy President will be deemed to have served no term, allowing them to serve again in future elections potentially.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during a past meeting
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during a past meeting Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of Kithure Kindiki's 4 brothers who are all professors

Kindiki has also been cleared by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and the Commission for University Education. (CUE).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Interior CS now awaits the nod from the National Assembly because he can take oath and assume the office of the Deputy President.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto nominates new Deputy President

Ruto nominates new Deputy President

Ken Mijungu: How Gachagua is using impeachment to build political comeback in 2027

Ken Mijungu: How Gachagua is using impeachment to build political comeback in 2027

Ruto's next move: Timelines, protocol for appointing new Deputy President

Ruto's next move: Timelines, protocol for appointing new Deputy President

5 grounds Senate upheld to impeach DP Gachagua

5 grounds Senate upheld to impeach DP Gachagua

Senate votes to continue impeachment trial as Gachagua’s legal team walks out

Senate votes to continue impeachment trial as Gachagua’s legal team walks out

Lawyer Paul Muite reveals illness DP Gachagua is suffering

Lawyer Paul Muite reveals illness DP Gachagua is suffering

DP Gachagua rushed to hospital

DP Gachagua rushed to hospital

Farm accident kills Rodney Kili, son of prominent Uasin Gishu farmer George Kili

Farm accident kills Rodney Kili, son of prominent Uasin Gishu farmer George Kili

DCJ Mwilu: Next steps for Judiciary if DP Gachagua's impeachment is upheld

DCJ Mwilu: Next steps for Judiciary if DP Gachagua's impeachment is upheld

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Gerald Mwangi, ‘Makanga Bae'

Life of Makanga Bae before death: Degree, girlfriend, mum's reaction to his job

Popular Super Metro conductor Makanga Bae dies at Kenyatta National Hospital

Popular Super Metro conductor Makanga Bae dies at Kenyatta National Hospital

President William Ruto's official potrait

Are presidential portraits a must in Kenyan offices, what makes Ruto's unique?

Raphael Tuju

Ex-CS Raphael Tuju faces auction over Sh4.5B loan default