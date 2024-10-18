Ruto nominates new Deputy President

During today's parliamentary session, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula confirmed that President Ruto had officially selected Professor Kindiki as the new Deputy President.

"I, WILLIAM SAMOEI RUTO, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, pursuant to Article 149 (1) of the Constitution, do hereby nominate PROF. KITHURE KINDIKI, PhD, EGH, for consideration and confirmation through a vote of the National Assembly to be the next Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya," read the Speaker.

Following the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, President William Ruto is constitutionally mandated to follow a set protocol to fill the vacant position.

This process, as outlined in both the Kenyan Constitution and a recent Kenya Gazette notice, ensures the orderly succession in the executive branch of the government.

President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya

The National Assembly now has up to 60 days to vote on the President's nominee, either approving or rejecting the choice.

According to Article 148 (8) of the Constitution, the term served by the new Deputy President depends on the remaining time before the next general election:

If the new Deputy President assumes office with more than two and a half years remaining before the next scheduled election, they will be considered to have served a full term.

If less than two and a half years remain, the new Deputy President will be deemed to have served no term, allowing them to serve again in future elections potentially.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya

Kindiki has also been cleared by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), and the Commission for University Education. (CUE).

