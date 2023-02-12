Ruto on the spot as Kenya Kwanza parties protest betrayal, unmet promises

Several promises that were made when the coalition was crafted remain a pipe dream five months after the elections with accusations that the outfit has turned into a “one-man show” where some parties are more equal than others with UDA calling the shots.

Democratic Party Secretary-General Jacob Ali Haji confirmed that not all is well in the alliance

“When signing the Kenya Kwanza agreement, we were equal partners who did everything together to help Dr Ruto win. Things changed after the election…In any coalition around the world, there is a good relation between the affiliate parties. We have never had any meeting as an alliance since August 9, 2022.

“We wonder what is going on. What kind of a political alliance are we running? There is no meeting to solve thorny issues like forming the leadership as the agreement we signed says.” Haji said as quoted by Nation.

All the 18 constituent parties in Kenya Kwanza, except ANC and Ford Kenya are now accusing UDA of arm-twisting them and creating the impression that the alliance is only for UDA, ANC and Ford-Kenya.

Casting doubts on Kenya Kwanza’s future, Communist Party of Kenya chairman, Mwandawiro Mghanga cautioned Ruto to intervene urgently before things fall apart.

“Kenya Kwanza principals should convene a meeting as soon as possible. Having none since the General Election does not create a good impression. It only means that Kenya Kwanza is for UDA, ANC and Ford-Kenya.

“The organs promised have not be formed and other principals are not treated well. Perhaps they do not need other parties anymore. I heard, for instance, that the President would be in Taita Taveta County but have not been involved. It remains a UDA affair.”Mghanga explained.

The situation is not any different at former Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera’s Farmers Party that has since accepted that UDA, ANC and Ford Kenya are the only parties recognised in Kenya Kwanza.