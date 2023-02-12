ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto on the spot as Kenya Kwanza parties protest betrayal, unmet promises

Charles Ouma

When signing the Kenya Kwanza agreement, we were equal partners who did everything together to help Ruto win. Things changed after the election. Other principals are not treated well. Perhaps they do not need other parties anymore - Kenya Kwanza principals protest.

File image of Veronica Maina, President William Ruto, and Johnstone Muthana on March 12, 2022 when they interviewed Ruto for the UDA presidential candidate slot. Kenya Kwanza alliance affiliate parties have decried alleged betrayal and unmet promises that are threatening to tear the alliance that saw him sweep to power apart
File image of Veronica Maina, President William Ruto, and Johnstone Muthana on March 12, 2022 when they interviewed Ruto for the UDA presidential candidate slot. Kenya Kwanza alliance affiliate parties have decried alleged betrayal and unmet promises that are threatening to tear the alliance that saw him sweep to power apart

President William Ruto is once again on the spot with Kenya Kwanza affiliate parties decrying alleged betrayal and unmet promises in the political outfit that saw the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leader sweep to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Several promises that were made when the coalition was crafted remain a pipe dream five months after the elections with accusations that the outfit has turned into a “one-man show” where some parties are more equal than others with UDA calling the shots.

Democratic Party Secretary-General Jacob Ali Haji confirmed that not all is well in the alliance

“When signing the Kenya Kwanza agreement, we were equal partners who did everything together to help Dr Ruto win. Things changed after the election…In any coalition around the world, there is a good relation between the affiliate parties. We have never had any meeting as an alliance since August 9, 2022.

“We wonder what is going on. What kind of a political alliance are we running? There is no meeting to solve thorny issues like forming the leadership as the agreement we signed says.” Haji said as quoted by Nation.

File image of Kenya Kwanza Principals Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) Aand William Ruto (UDA)
File image of Kenya Kwanza Principals Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) Aand William Ruto (UDA) Pulse Live Kenya

All the 18 constituent parties in Kenya Kwanza, except ANC and Ford Kenya are now accusing UDA of arm-twisting them and creating the impression that the alliance is only for UDA, ANC and Ford-Kenya.

READ: Jubilee MPs break rank with Azimio, meet Ruto [Photos]

Casting doubts on Kenya Kwanza’s future, Communist Party of Kenya chairman, Mwandawiro Mghanga cautioned Ruto to intervene urgently before things fall apart.

“Kenya Kwanza principals should convene a meeting as soon as possible. Having none since the General Election does not create a good impression. It only means that Kenya Kwanza is for UDA, ANC and Ford-Kenya.

“The organs promised have not be formed and other principals are not treated well. Perhaps they do not need other parties anymore. I heard, for instance, that the President would be in Taita Taveta County but have not been involved. It remains a UDA affair.”Mghanga explained.

The situation is not any different at former Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera’s Farmers Party that has since accepted that UDA, ANC and Ford Kenya are the only parties recognised in Kenya Kwanza.

“We haven’t been called for a coalition meeting and are not aware if there are any plans for such a caucus,” Nyakera said, adding that the approach taken by UDA is recipe for a nasty fallout.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua responds to alleged raid at Matiangi’s home and what he should do

Gachagua responds to alleged raid at Matiangi’s home and what he should do

Ruto's 2 ultimatums to Kindiki after deadly ambush by armed bandits

Ruto's 2 ultimatums to Kindiki after deadly ambush by armed bandits

Jubilee MPs openly defy Uhuru a day after his bold declaration in Kisumu

Jubilee MPs openly defy Uhuru a day after his bold declaration in Kisumu

2 key issues expected to dominate the AU Summit 2023 agenda

2 key issues expected to dominate the AU Summit 2023 agenda

Ruto on the spot as Kenya Kwanza parties protest betrayal, unmet promises

Ruto on the spot as Kenya Kwanza parties protest betrayal, unmet promises

Mourners interrupt brothers' burial, carry coffins 10 kms to police station

Mourners interrupt brothers' burial, carry coffins 10 kms to police station

Uhuru declares political stand in first rally as opposition to Ruto builds up

Uhuru declares political stand in first rally as opposition to Ruto builds up

Statue of Mary untouched after church collapses [Photos]

Statue of Mary untouched after church collapses [Photos]

'Freshers' terrorising Nairobi residents flashed out in undercover DCI operation

'Freshers' terrorising Nairobi residents flashed out in undercover DCI operation

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barbara Magoha speaking at Consolata Shrine in Nairobi on February 9, 2023

Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

Young woman opening the car door. Credit: Fotostorm

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i

Raila rushes to Matiangi's house after reports of police presence [Video]

Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'

Police IG speaks after reports of Matiangi's house raid