Ruto's instructions to MPs who have defected from Azimio [Photos]

President Ruto met the delegation at State House on Tuesday, where the legislators said they were happy to be “back home’.

The Jubilee MPs pledged to work with the government to advance its development agenda. They said it is time to put political differences aside and work for the people.

In his speech, President Ruto said it was inevitable for leaders to work together, noting that "the people who elected you are the same people who elected us".

"You have a right to make choices as Kenya is a democratic country. You are now our members and we will treat you as such," President Ruto said.

The head of state also instructed the MPs to support the government agenda in the National Assemby and Senate.

"We will be seeking your support on bills and regulations on the Housing Fund, water purchasing agreements, among others," President Ruto said.

The parliamentarians were led by Balambala MP Omar Shurie, Eldas MP Adan Keynan and Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo.

They said their party has a close relationship with the President, reiterating that all they have done is "to come back home".

President Ruto's recent meetings with Jubilee MPs and some of their ODM counterparts has caused disquiet in the Azimio la Umoja camp.

ODM MPs maintained that they are still in former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's camp but the party criticised them for meeting the head of state behind the Azimio leader's back.

In a statement, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale terms the MPs as selfish, castigating them for what he called undermining Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

“The party has been monitoring closely the behind-the-scenes activities involving some of them and today was just the climax,” Etale stated.

Among the ODM MPs who attended Ruto’s breakfast meeting on Thursday included Langata MP Jalang’o, Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu Town East), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), and Mark Nyamita (Uriri).

“Such meetings are aimed at diverting the attention of Kenyans from issues they are faced with, ranging from the high cost of living, unbearable school fees for their children, and corruption.

“We call on Kenyans to ignore such selfish leaders who only care about their stomachs and not the well-being of the millions of poor Kenyans,” Etale added.