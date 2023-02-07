ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

ODM MPs in trouble for meeting Ruto at State House

Denis Mwangi

ODM reacts after Jalang'o & other MPs meet President Ruto at State House

President William Ruto with Lang'ata MP Jalango at State House on February 7, 2023
President William Ruto with Lang'ata MP Jalango at State House on February 7, 2023

The Orange Democratic Party has reacted after reports that a number of MPs from the party met President William Ruto at State House on Tuesday, February 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a statement, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale terms the MPs as selfish, castigating them for what he called undermining Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

The party has been monitoring closely the behind-the-scenes activities involving some of them and today was just the climax,” Etale stated.

He accused the head of state of using resources to lure opposition leaders from Odinga’s camp.

ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale
ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale Pulse Live Kenya

Such meetings are aimed at diverting the attention of Kenyans from issues they are faced with, ranging from the high cost of living, unbearable school fees for their children, and corruption.

We call on Kenyans to ignore such selfish leaders who only care about their stomachs and not the well-being of the millions of poor Kenyans,” Etale added.

Among the leaders who attended Ruto’s breakfast meeting included Langata MP Jalang’o, Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu Town East), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), and Mark Nyamita (Uriri).

ODM told its supporters that the party's quest would not be deterred by "carrot dangling and dishing of handouts to our elected leaders. The Movement is unstoppable."

READ: Breakdown of ODM's Sh10 billion assets

Speaking after the meeting, President Ruto said leaders must join hands, foster coexistence and work together in confronting the challenges facing our country.

"They must endeavour to lead by example and serve the interest of the people. This is a sure route to a more united and developed Kenya," he stated.

President William Ruto meets Nyanza leaders at State House on February 7, 2023
President William Ruto meets Nyanza leaders at State House on February 7, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

On his part, the Lang’ata lawmaker divulged that he pushed for the development of his constituency and priority projects the government should embark on.

Today we had breakfast with the president. I followed up on the start date of the construction of affordable housing in Highrise Ward and the completion of the Langata TVET.

The project is on and the contractor is on the ground, an extra Sh50 million has been located for the completion of the TVET,” Jalang’o said.

Political pundits have claimed that President Ruto is wooing ODM legislators to his side even as party leader Raila Odinga claims he does not recognise the current government.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

List of gov't pledges to Magoha's family regarding his sendoff

List of gov't pledges to Magoha's family regarding his sendoff

Tribunal recommends Ruto to fire Justice Juma Chitembwe

Tribunal recommends Ruto to fire Justice Juma Chitembwe

ODM MPs in trouble for meeting Ruto at State House

ODM MPs in trouble for meeting Ruto at State House

Jalang'o speaks after meeting Ruto at State House

Jalang'o speaks after meeting Ruto at State House

Uncovering digital informalities in Nairobi with MATZA Edgelands

Uncovering digital informalities in Nairobi with MATZA Edgelands

How to apply for Gov't Spokesperson job worth Sh970k per month

How to apply for Gov't Spokesperson job worth Sh970k per month

Doctors narrate 15-hour surgery to save conjoined twins [Video]

Doctors narrate 15-hour surgery to save conjoined twins [Video]

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Raila reunites with ex-World Bank boss after 35 years [Details]

Raila reunites with ex-World Bank boss after 35 years [Details]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Simon Ndung'u Kinyanjui and Margaret Wairimu,

Why Nakuru couple lost 5 newborns after celebrating miracle birth

File Image of Police Vehicle

6 Kisii teachers arrested for punishing students indecently

Young woman opening the car door. Credit: Fotostorm

Why many Kenyans are experiencing slight shock when touching cars, doors, other objects

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a Cabinet meeting on January 31, 2023

Probe into robbery at Mudavadi's Karen home takes unexpected turn