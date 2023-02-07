ODM MPs in trouble for meeting Ruto at State House

In a statement, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale terms the MPs as selfish, castigating them for what he called undermining Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

“The party has been monitoring closely the behind-the-scenes activities involving some of them and today was just the climax,” Etale stated.

He accused the head of state of using resources to lure opposition leaders from Odinga’s camp.

“Such meetings are aimed at diverting the attention of Kenyans from issues they are faced with, ranging from the high cost of living, unbearable school fees for their children, and corruption.

“We call on Kenyans to ignore such selfish leaders who only care about their stomachs and not the well-being of the millions of poor Kenyans,” Etale added.

Among the leaders who attended Ruto’s breakfast meeting included Langata MP Jalang’o, Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu Town East), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), and Mark Nyamita (Uriri).

ODM told its supporters that the party's quest would not be deterred by "carrot dangling and dishing of handouts to our elected leaders. The Movement is unstoppable."

Speaking after the meeting, President Ruto said leaders must join hands, foster coexistence and work together in confronting the challenges facing our country.

"They must endeavour to lead by example and serve the interest of the people. This is a sure route to a more united and developed Kenya," he stated.

On his part, the Lang’ata lawmaker divulged that he pushed for the development of his constituency and priority projects the government should embark on.

“Today we had breakfast with the president. I followed up on the start date of the construction of affordable housing in Highrise Ward and the completion of the Langata TVET.

“The project is on and the contractor is on the ground, an extra Sh50 million has been located for the completion of the TVET,” Jalang’o said.