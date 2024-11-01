The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto opens up on what he missed from Gachagua in last 2 years [Video]

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto highlighted Gachagua's shortcoming and challenged his new DP whom he nicked named 'Abra-K' to rise to the occasion

President William Ruto with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at KICC, Nairobi on November 1, 2024
President William Ruto with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at KICC, Nairobi on November 1, 2024

President William Ruto extended heartfelt congratulations to newly sworn-in Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, expressing his confidence in Kindiki's ability to bring fresh energy and intellect to the nation's leadership.

Recommended articles

The President’s address was a mix of admiration and expectation for his new assistant, whom he nicknamed Abra-K from his full name Abraham Kithure Kindiki.

During a candid and impassioned speech at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Ruto both celebrated Kindiki’s ascent and subtly critiqued his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

He acknowledged Kindiki’s remarkable academic background and eloquence, which he said would be instrumental in advancing the government’s agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at KICC, Nairobi on November 1, 2024
President William Ruto with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at KICC, Nairobi on November 1, 2024 President William Ruto with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at KICC, Nairobi on November 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

“My dear Professor Kindiki,” Ruto began, “I need your voice; I need your intellect to help me and to help members of our Cabinet to profile the things we are doing, to speak to the things that we are doing,” Ruto said.

The President’s words, however, carried a sharp critique directed at Gachagua.

He accused his former deputy of failing to effectively communicate and defend the government’s initiatives over the past two years, leaving him feeling like a “lonely voice” within the presidency.

"I have almost become a lonely voice in the Executive, especially in the presidency; speaking about our projects, speaking about a programs and elaborating on what we are doing," the head of state said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto’s frustration was palpable as he highlighted the lack of support in promoting the administration's achievements and policies.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during his swearing-in ceremony at the KICC
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during his swearing-in ceremony at the KICC Pulse Live Kenya

“You are eloquent, my brother; you are intelligent, my brother,” Ruto said, turning to Kindiki with a sense of urgency and hope.

“I am confident that you will do that which I have missed for the last two years.”

The president’s remarks not only set high expectations for Kindiki but also hinted at the administration’s desire for a more united and effective communication strategy moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Ruto's remarks below:

President William Ruto said he chose Prof. Kithure Kindiki as the Deputy President for several compelling reasons.

During the swearing-in ceremony, he highlighted Kindiki's dedication to public service, his commitment to national unity, peace, and security, as well as his support for the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto acknowledged Kindiki's extensive professional background, including roles as a professor, litigation lawyer, senator, Majority Leader of the Senate, and Cabinet Secretary.

He praised Kindiki's high competence, professionalism, and history of delivering results that exceed expectations.

Furthermore, Ruto emphasised the need for a patriotic and experienced public servant who could mobilise the government and engage various economic sectors to drive national transformation.

Kindiki’s qualifications, humility, loyalty, and integrity made him the standout choice for this pivotal role​ as a suitable replacement for Rigathi Gachagua.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success

Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success

Ruto opens up on what he missed from Gachagua in last 2 years [Video]

Ruto opens up on what he missed from Gachagua in last 2 years [Video]

Significance of judicial mace during DP Kindiki's swearing-in

Significance of judicial mace during DP Kindiki's swearing-in

All-ladies team presides over Kithure Kindiki's swearing in as Deputy President

All-ladies team presides over Kithure Kindiki's swearing in as Deputy President

Watch: Kithure Kindiki takes oath of office as Deputy President
Live

Watch: Kithure Kindiki takes oath of office as Deputy President

How KICC was transformed overnight for Deputy President's swearing-In [Photos]

How KICC was transformed overnight for Deputy President's swearing-In [Photos]

SRC wins case on medical interns' pay, what it means for trainee doctors

SRC wins case on medical interns' pay, what it means for trainee doctors

Omnicare Medical gives statement as Sonko, angry youths storm facility

Omnicare Medical gives statement as Sonko, angry youths storm facility

Education CS gives way forward on KCSE exams due to abrupt public holiday

Education CS gives way forward on KCSE exams due to abrupt public holiday

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja

IG Kanja finally speaks out on alarming rise in murders

Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Sunday Church Service at St. James ACK Cathedral, Kiambu County.

Over-taxation, healthcare crisis & economy – Gachagua's priorities for Ruto

President William Ruto with CIA Director William J. Burns and NIS Director General Noordin Haji at State House, Nairobi on Monday October 28, 2024

Ruto hosts CIA and MI6 bosses in back-to-back meetings & what it means for Kenya

The late Willis Ayieko

Suspect arrested in murder of Wells Fargo manager Willis Ayieko