Ruto opens up on what he missed from Gachagua in last 2 years [Video]

The President’s address was a mix of admiration and expectation for his new assistant, whom he nicknamed Abra-K from his full name Abraham Kithure Kindiki.

During a candid and impassioned speech at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Ruto both celebrated Kindiki’s ascent and subtly critiqued his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

He acknowledged Kindiki’s remarkable academic background and eloquence, which he said would be instrumental in advancing the government’s agenda.

President William Ruto with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at KICC, Nairobi on November 1, 2024

“My dear Professor Kindiki,” Ruto began, “I need your voice; I need your intellect to help me and to help members of our Cabinet to profile the things we are doing, to speak to the things that we are doing,” Ruto said.

The President’s words, however, carried a sharp critique directed at Gachagua.

He accused his former deputy of failing to effectively communicate and defend the government’s initiatives over the past two years, leaving him feeling like a “lonely voice” within the presidency.

"I have almost become a lonely voice in the Executive, especially in the presidency; speaking about our projects, speaking about a programs and elaborating on what we are doing," the head of state said.

Ruto’s frustration was palpable as he highlighted the lack of support in promoting the administration's achievements and policies.

“You are eloquent, my brother; you are intelligent, my brother,” Ruto said, turning to Kindiki with a sense of urgency and hope.

“I am confident that you will do that which I have missed for the last two years.”

The president’s remarks not only set high expectations for Kindiki but also hinted at the administration’s desire for a more united and effective communication strategy moving forward.

Why I chose Kithure Kindiki

President William Ruto said he chose Prof. Kithure Kindiki as the Deputy President for several compelling reasons.

During the swearing-in ceremony, he highlighted Kindiki's dedication to public service, his commitment to national unity, peace, and security, as well as his support for the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

President Ruto acknowledged Kindiki's extensive professional background, including roles as a professor, litigation lawyer, senator, Majority Leader of the Senate, and Cabinet Secretary.

He praised Kindiki's high competence, professionalism, and history of delivering results that exceed expectations.

Furthermore, Ruto emphasised the need for a patriotic and experienced public servant who could mobilise the government and engage various economic sectors to drive national transformation.