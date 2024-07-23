Ruto reassigns Soipan Tuya to Defence ministry in last minute shuffle

President William Ruto has made some last minute changes to the first batch of his proposed broadbased new Cabinet.
The changes were revealed by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula when he communicated to the house that the executive had transmitted the list of Cabinet nominees for vetting.
Speaker Wetangula announced that Sopian Tuya was nominated to the Ministry of Defence while Aden Duale was nominated to serve in the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry.
Speaking after the announcement, Duale said that was grateful for the reassignment.
“I am Grateful to President William Ruto for reassigning me from the Defence Ministry to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry.
“I look forward to serving in my new portfolio and ensuring focus is on sustainable environmental management, combating climate change, and promoting reforestation and conservation efforts,” he said.
The process for vetting and appointing Cabinet Secretaries in Kenya is established by the Constitution, specifically under Chapter Nine, Part 3, and is further guided by the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011.
Below are the key steps involved in this process:
Nomination by the President
Presidential Nomination:
The President of Kenya has the authority to nominate individuals for the position of Cabinet Secretary.
This nomination must reflect the regional and ethnic diversity of the country and adhere to gender representation requirements, ensuring that no more than two-thirds of the appointed individuals are of the same gender.
Parliamentary Vetting
Submission to the National Assembly
Once the President nominates the Cabinet Secretaries, the names are submitted to the National Assembly. The Speaker of the National Assembly plays a pivotal role in this submission process.
Vetting by the Appointments Committee
The National Assembly's Committee on Appointments conducts the vetting process. This committee evaluates candidates based on several criteria, including academic credentials, professional experience, integrity, and suitability for the specific ministry.
Public Hearings
The vetting process typically includes public hearings where the nominees are questioned about their qualifications and plans for their respective ministries. This transparency is intended to ensure accountability and integrity in the selection process.
Committee Report
After the vetting process, the Appointments Committee prepares a report on each nominee. If the committee approves a nominee, the report is presented to the National Assembly for further consideration.
Final Appointment
Approval by the National Assembly
The National Assembly votes on the nominees based on the committee's report. If a majority supports the nominees, they are approved for appointment.
Swearing-In Ceremony
Following approval, the President formally appoints the Cabinet Secretaries. They assume office by taking an oath of office, pledging allegiance to the Constitution and the Republic of Kenya.