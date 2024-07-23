The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto reassigns Soipan Tuya to Defence ministry in last minute shuffle

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto has made last minute changes on his Cabinet nominees

President William Ruto & Soipan Tuya
President William Ruto & Soipan Tuya

President William Ruto has made some last minute changes to the first batch of his proposed broadbased new Cabinet.

Recommended articles

The changes were revealed by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula when he communicated to the house that the executive had transmitted the list of Cabinet nominees for vetting.

Speaker Wetangula announced that Sopian Tuya was nominated to the Ministry of Defence while Aden Duale was nominated to serve in the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry.

Aden Duale (Defence)
Aden Duale (Defence) Aden Duale (Defence) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after the announcement, Duale said that was grateful for the reassignment.

“I am Grateful to President William Ruto for reassigning me from the Defence Ministry to the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry.

“I look forward to serving in my new portfolio and ensuring focus is on sustainable environmental management, combating climate change, and promoting reforestation and conservation efforts,” he said.

The process for vetting and appointing Cabinet Secretaries in Kenya is established by the Constitution, specifically under Chapter Nine, Part 3, and is further guided by the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011.

Below are the key steps involved in this process:

ADVERTISEMENT

Presidential Nomination:

The President of Kenya has the authority to nominate individuals for the position of Cabinet Secretary.

This nomination must reflect the regional and ethnic diversity of the country and adhere to gender representation requirements, ensuring that no more than two-thirds of the appointed individuals are of the same gender.

ADVERTISEMENT

Submission to the National Assembly

Once the President nominates the Cabinet Secretaries, the names are submitted to the National Assembly. The Speaker of the National Assembly plays a pivotal role in this submission process.

Vetting by the Appointments Committee

The National Assembly's Committee on Appointments conducts the vetting process. This committee evaluates candidates based on several criteria, including academic credentials, professional experience, integrity, and suitability for the specific ministry.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Public Hearings

The vetting process typically includes public hearings where the nominees are questioned about their qualifications and plans for their respective ministries. This transparency is intended to ensure accountability and integrity in the selection process.

Committee Report

After the vetting process, the Appointments Committee prepares a report on each nominee. If the committee approves a nominee, the report is presented to the National Assembly for further consideration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Approval by the National Assembly

The National Assembly votes on the nominees based on the committee's report. If a majority supports the nominees, they are approved for appointment.

Swearing-In Ceremony

Following approval, the President formally appoints the Cabinet Secretaries. They assume office by taking an oath of office, pledging allegiance to the Constitution and the Republic of Kenya.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uganda protests: Youth demands for change meet government's grit

Uganda protests: Youth demands for change meet government's grit

Fans of Mbaitu FM thrown into mourning as popular presenter passes away

Fans of Mbaitu FM thrown into mourning as popular presenter passes away

Ruto reassigns Soipan Tuya to Defence ministry in last minute shuffle

Ruto reassigns Soipan Tuya to Defence ministry in last minute shuffle

Dozens of pro-government boda boda riders take to Nairobi streets

Dozens of pro-government boda boda riders take to Nairobi streets

Police officer challenges Gen Zs' protest footages: Where do you get those cameras?

Police officer challenges Gen Zs' protest footages: Where do you get those cameras?

Ford Foundation President Darren Walker to step down

Ford Foundation President Darren Walker to step down

DCI summons Babu Owino

DCI summons Babu Owino

Multiple truck accident causes fire along Southern Bypass

Multiple truck accident causes fire along Southern Bypass

Speaker Wetangula clarifies vetting process for reappointed Cabinet Secretaries

Speaker Wetangula clarifies vetting process for reappointed Cabinet Secretaries

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Family member faints at City Mortuary after viewing Josephine's body retrieved from Kware Dam, Mukuru Kwa Njenga

Family in shock after identifying body of Josephine Owino, lady who 'sent' a dream

Bodies retrieved from Mukuru kwa Njenga quarry

Rais unatupigania ama tukupige? Residents of Kware speak

Kware killings prime suspect Collins Jumaisi Khalusha presented in court

Kware suspect Collins Khalusha claims coerced confession during court appearance

Government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor and the Director of Homicide Department at the DCI( NTV)

Kware bodies: Death toll hits 10 as pathologists face investigation hurdles