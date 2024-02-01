During the call, President Ruto highlighted the distressing loss of lives in Gaza, describing the situation as having reached "unacceptable levels."

He emphasized Kenya's commitment to peace, stating, "I underscored Kenya’s belief in a two-state solution that would allow a peaceful side-by-side existence of the states of Israel and Palestine. I am hopeful of an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza."

Furthermore, President Ruto reiterated Kenya's firm opposition to terrorism in all its forms. "Kenya abhors all forms of terrorism, and it is our principled position that they must be eradicated," he declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto during a meeting with the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation Qu Dongyu, in Rome, Italy Pulse Live Kenya

The Gaza Strip has been a flashpoint of conflict between Israel and Palestine for decades, with tensions frequently escalating into violence.

The area is one of the most densely populated in the world, and its residents have faced numerous challenges, including blockades and military operations.

The current escalation has seen a significant increase in casualties, prompting international concern and calls for ceasefire and dialogue.

Recent reports from credible media outlets have highlighted the severe humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Civilian casualties have been mounting, with both sides suffering losses. International bodies, including the United Nations, have called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks.

Kenya, under the leadership of President Ruto, has positioned itself as a proponent of peace and stability in the international arena.

Business Insider USA

By advocating for a two-state solution, Kenya aligns itself with the broader international community's perspective that a peaceful resolution is essential for the long-term stability of the region.

Israeli commandos dressed as medics infiltrate hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

In a covert operation that has drawn international attention, Israeli undercover agents, some disguised as medical staff, executed a raid on the Ibn Sina Hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin, resulting in the deaths of three Palestinians.

The Israeli military described the individuals killed as members of a Hamas "terrorist cell."

The operation, which took place on January 30, 2024, involved Israeli forces infiltrating the hospital while the men were asleep.

According to reports, the agents used weapons equipped with silencers, adding a layer of stealth to the already covert nature of the mission.

Israeli commandos infiltrate hospital while dressed as doctors kill 3 patients Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV footage from the hospital shows armed individuals, dressed in various disguises including women's clothing and medical uniforms, navigating the hospital corridors.

This footage has circulated online, providing a visual account of the raid's unexpected nature.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health condemned the action, emphasizing the special protection granted to healthcare facilities under international law.

They have called on the United Nations and human rights organizations to respond to what they describe as a series of crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people and health centers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli army has justified the operation by stating that the individuals targeted were concealing themselves in the hospital and were involved in serious terrorist activities.

Among those killed was Muhammad Jalamnah, identified by the army as a key figure in Hamas known for weapon distribution and involvement in planning attacks.