Ruto to back a woman in the presidential ticket upon retirement

Speaking at the launch of the Women Governors G7 Caucus in Nairobi, President Ruto said that UDA will implement a plan to ensure that a woman is on the party’s presidential ticket.

“We must be intentional and deliberate about the place of women in leadership. We have agreed with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that moving forward when we are done, in the party, if a presidential candidate is male, then a woman must be the deputy or vice versa,” he said.

The president added that the same formula would be cascaded down to the counties.

In Kenya, a presidential ticket comprises the presidential candidate and their running mate. If elected, the presidential candidate assumes the office of the President, while the running mate becomes the deputy president.

Ruto also added that his administration would implement the 2/3rds gender rule that has been delayed for years.

President William Ruto at the launch of the Women Governors G7 Caucus in Nairobi on March 7, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

“In the bill that will be submitted to Parliament, we will ensure more women get elected to parliament. For the 290 seats, at the very minimum, we must have at least one-third being women,” the head of state said.

President Ruto said it’s not just politically correct to say the government should have women leaders; it’s the constitutional and moral thing to do.

He praised them for being reliable, adding that in the last election, more women voted for him than men.

President Ruto mentioned that First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto is actively involved in a program dedicated to the protection of children.

Statistics reveal that Kenya ranks as the second country globally with early pregnancies.

“I urge women leaders to collaborate with their male counterparts, working together in concert to safeguard our children,” he said.

President William Ruto with women governors at the National Executive retreat in Naivasha in February 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Out of the seven governors who were elected in the 2022 General Election, four were from UDA, one from ODM, one from Wiper and the other was elected on an independent ticket.

They are;

UDA

Ann Waiguru (Kirinyaga)

Cecily Mbarire (Embu).

Susan Kihika (Nakuru)

Fatuma Achani (Kwale)

ODM

Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay)

Wiper party

Wavinya Ndeti (Machakos)

Independent