First Lady Rachel Ruto dedicates prestigious award given in India to Kenyans

The KISS Humanitarian Awards, organized by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), celebrate individuals worldwide who have made outstanding contributions to improving the lives of disadvantaged populations.

In her response to this remarkable recognition, First Lady Rachel Ruto expressed her gratitude and emphasised the significance of the award not just to her but the Kenyan people as well.

"I am incredibly honoured to receive the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award for 2022. This honour is a tribute to the resilience and spirit of the Kenyan people, especially our remarkable women," she stated.

First Lady Rachel Ruto receiving the KISS Humanitarian award Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto's dedication to uplifting the underprivileged in Kenya has been unwavering. She pledged to continue her commitment to improving the lives of marginalized communities in her country.

Her passion for humanitarian work is evident in her efforts to bring about positive change among vulnerable groups, particularly children and women.

She acknowledged that the award symbolizes the collective hard work of Kenyans striving to create a better future.

Ruto also encouraged more individuals and organizations to participate in initiatives aimed at making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

The KISS Humanitarian Award has gained international recognition over the years due to the distinguished individuals it has honoured.

Past recipients include Gianni Infantino, the President of FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association), former Mauritius President Anerood Jugnauth, former President of Peru, Ms. Ashley Judd, and multiple Nobel laureates. First Lady Rachel Ruto's name is now added to this esteemed list of global changemakers.

Throughout her tenure, First Lady Rachel Ruto has championed various humanitarian causes. She has been a prominent advocate for addressing climate change, fostering sustainable livelihoods, and improving access to quality education.

Her dedication to these vital issues has made her a beacon of hope for those striving to make a positive impact in their communities.

The KISS Humanitarian Award 2022 recognizes not only the First Lady's individual contributions but also the collective efforts of all those who share her commitment to creating a brighter and more equitable future for Kenya's underprivileged population.