Speaker Wetangula makes pledge to women on International Women's Day

Amos Robi

Wetangula said the 13th Parliament will be the first to implement the pledge

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula
National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has said that the 13th Parliament will implement the two-thirds gender rule.

Speaking during the fifth edition of the People Dialogue Festival held at the Nairobi National Museum, Wetangula assured Kenyans that the current Parliament will be the first to actualise the rule which is yet to be met since the promulgation of the 2010 constitution.

"I want to assure Kenyans that in Parliament we have a debate going on brought by the President to ensure that this Parliament achieves the two-thirds gender rule," he said.

Wetangula further emphasised the need for dialogue and reasoning together while addressing the current political situation in the country noting the problems facing the country such as hunger, and having no political affiliations.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula
While addressing the tax burden, he recognized that the president already made a commitment towards reducing the debt burden while acknowledging available channels for conversations with donors.

Quoting the Bible, Wetangula said dialogue was key in safeguarding social and political gains made by the country so far.

"Right from the bible dialogue was the centerpiece of God’s communication with his people in the book of Isaiah we are called upon to come together and reason together.

"I appreciate that the overall objective of the People Dialogue Festival is to provide a platform for political parties and other actors (both state and non-state) to be in a political dialogue on governance reforms and socio-economic issues and to safeguard democratic gains," he noted.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetagula during the People's Dialogue Festival
In celebration of International Women's Day, Wetangula paid tribute to his mother who he said was resilient in raising him and 13 of his siblings and still stands strong to date.

“Today is an international day for women, I stand here to salute the great woman in my life, my mother. She is 93 and still living,” he said.

The festival is being held at the Nairobi National Museum with discussions around achieving good governance through competition and collaboration.

