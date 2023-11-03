The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto unveils affordable housing & inspects key projects in Mombasa

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto handed over the completed Buxton Point Affordable Housing Phase I to its new owners

Ruto unveils affordable housing & inspects key projects in Mombasa
Ruto unveils affordable housing & inspects key projects in Mombasa

President William Ruto has unveiled a groundbreaking Affordable Housing Financing project aimed at providing ordinary citizens with the opportunity to become homeowners.

Recommended articles

The President emphasized that the initiative would comprise two components, social housing, and affordable housing, ensuring that all Kenyans can benefit from the program.

During the groundbreaking ceremony for the 2,000-unit Mzizima Affordable Housing Phase I and 1,400-unit Buxton Point Affordable Housing Phase 2 in Mvita, Mombasa County, President Ruto highlighted the significant impact the project would have on low-income earners.

Ruto unveils affordable housing & inspects key projects in Mombasa
Ruto unveils affordable housing & inspects key projects in Mombasa Ruto unveils affordable housing & inspects key projects in Mombasa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that these individuals would benefit from an incredibly low-interest rate of 3 per cent annually, in stark contrast to the market rate of 18 per cent.

"We have an opportunity in our lifetime to change and transform Kenya," President Ruto emphasized, underlining the transformative potential of the Affordable Housing Financing initiative.

The President also took the occasion to hand over the completed Buxton Point Affordable Housing Phase I to its new owners, marking a tangible step towards achieving the housing objectives of the government.

Prior to this event, in Lunga Lunga, Kwale County, President Ruto inspected the Ksh 2 billion Shimoni Fish Port, showcasing the government's commitment to boosting economic activities in the coastal region.

He further issued a Ksh 691 million cheque to support Beach Management Units in the five coastal counties, demonstrating a multi-faceted approach to coastal development.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto continued his tour by commissioning an electricity mini-grid in Wasini and Mkwiro Island, Kwale County, a move aimed at improving energy access in remote areas.

Later in the day, the President hosted Their Royal Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their visit to the Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe, Mombasa County, fostering diplomatic ties and international cooperation.

President William Ruto hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their visit to the Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe,
President William Ruto hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their visit to the Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe, President William Ruto hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their visit to the Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe, Pulse Live Kenya
President William Ruto hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their visit to the Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe,
President William Ruto hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their visit to the Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe, President William Ruto hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their visit to the Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe, Pulse Live Kenya

The distinguished event saw the presence of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, First Lady Rachel Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Davis Chirchir, Salim Mvurya, Alice Wahome, Aden Duale, and Kipchumba Murkomen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors Fatuma Achani (Kwale) and Abdullswamad Nassir (Mombasa) also graced the occasion, alongside a host of Members of Parliament and County Assembly representatives.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto unveils affordable housing & inspects key projects in Mombasa

Ruto unveils affordable housing & inspects key projects in Mombasa

Daring rescue: Pilot saves the day after floodwaters wash away truck [Video]

Daring rescue: Pilot saves the day after floodwaters wash away truck [Video]

4 arrested for allegedly robbing tourists Sh13.5 million

4 arrested for allegedly robbing tourists Sh13.5 million

Elizabeth Marami becomes chief officer at Sh150 billion celebrity cruise line

Elizabeth Marami becomes chief officer at Sh150 billion celebrity cruise line

William Ruto mourns Ally B and promises to preserve his legacy

William Ruto mourns Ally B and promises to preserve his legacy

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Survivors says King Charles’ regret for colonial abuses in Kenya not enough

Gen Z among first recipients of new digital ID 'Maisha Card' as pilot phase starts

Gen Z among first recipients of new digital ID 'Maisha Card' as pilot phase starts

Oldest person alive? King honours 117-year-old Kenyan [Video]

Oldest person alive? King honours 117-year-old Kenyan [Video]

Kenya Railways hikes fare for all train services including SGR passenger train

Kenya Railways hikes fare for all train services including SGR passenger train

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Graduates celebrating after competing their studies

PSC advertises 1,902 job vacancies with salaries ranging from Sh322k to Sh16K

Singer Ally B

William Ruto mourns Ally B and promises to preserve his legacy

A photo of Phyllis Nzula, the prime suspect in the murder of Jennifer Mwende which was circulated by the DCI shortly after her arrest in Kitengela aboard a Namanga-bound matatu

Prime suspect in fatal love triangle murder arrested while fleeing to Tanzania

President William Ruto with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House

Foreign Affairs ministry downgrades Ruto's ambassador nominee