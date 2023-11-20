The sports category has moved to a new website.


Ruto camp rattled by Uhuru's criticism as CS Kuria, Ichung'wa react

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto's allies invite Uhuru Kenyatta to public debate on economy

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during a church service in Mwingi
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during a church service in Mwingi

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's criticism of the current administration, has rattled President William Ruto’s camp, with two prominent allies, Kimani Ichungwa and CS Moses Kuria reacting to the former head of state’s remarks.

Kimani Ichungwa, the National Assembly Majority Leader, welcomed the idea of a public discussion on the economy and the effects of state capture, following Uhuru’s criticism.

In a direct response to Kalonzo Musyoka who challenged Kenyatta to return to active politics, Ichungwa expressed eagerness for a candid dialogue with Uhuru Kenyatta.

He called for an open forum where the truth about the economic challenges facing the country could be unveiled.

National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung'wa
National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung'wa Pulse Live Kenya

“My brother and Co-Chair Kalonzo Musyoka I heard you inviting the former President back to active political discourse. I truly welcome that!

“It is time we had a candid discussion (in public) with Uhuru Kenyatta on the economy, the effects of state capture on the economy and on the mess we are sorting in this country’s economy. Then we shall know the truth. Please get him on stage!” Ichunguwa said.

On the other hand, Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria took to Twitter to address Uhuru Kenyatta directly.

Kuria pointedly outlined three key responses. Firstly, he referenced the challenges inherited from the previous administration.

“You thought the economy would collapse by December 2023 as you have told your friends repeatedly. Now that it's clear we have navigated your murky waters, you are all over again,” CS Kuria said.

CS Moses Kuria
CS Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

These responses provide a glimpse into the ongoing tensions within Kenyan politics, with allies of President Ruto pushing back against Kenyatta's criticism

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta criticized his successor, William Ruto, for failing to fulfill his campaign promises and instead blaming Kenyatta's administration for the country's economic challenges.

Kenyatta expressed his disappointment with Ruto's performance, stating that the Kenya Kwanza government had fallen short of Kenyans' expectations.

He also highlighted the tendency of some individuals to blame the previous government for their own failures.

"I am no longer scared. We have been threatened and told a lot of things. Each time someone fails in their mandate, they blame the previous government. I am used to the blame and life continues,” Kenyatta said.

"I am not a conman. I always tell people I am an Azimio member and that is where I belong. My stand has not changed. You should be a politician with a stand who can always be trusted," he added.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during a church service in Mwingi
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during a church service in Mwingi Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during a church service in Mwingi Pulse Live Kenya

The former president urged Kenyans to prioritize peace and avoid ethnic politics.

Furthermore, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka emphasized the importance of addressing the high cost of living, while other lawmakers praised Kenyatta for his development projects and criticized Ruto's administration for allegedly neglecting and withdrawing funding for these initiatives.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

