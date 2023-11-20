Ruto camp rattled by Uhuru's criticism as CS Kuria, Ichung'wa react

Kimani Ichungwa, the National Assembly Majority Leader, welcomed the idea of a public discussion on the economy and the effects of state capture, following Uhuru’s criticism.

In a direct response to Kalonzo Musyoka who challenged Kenyatta to return to active politics, Ichungwa expressed eagerness for a candid dialogue with Uhuru Kenyatta.

He called for an open forum where the truth about the economic challenges facing the country could be unveiled.



“My brother and Co-Chair Kalonzo Musyoka I heard you inviting the former President back to active political discourse. I truly welcome that!

“It is time we had a candid discussion (in public) with Uhuru Kenyatta on the economy, the effects of state capture on the economy and on the mess we are sorting in this country’s economy. Then we shall know the truth. Please get him on stage!” Ichunguwa said.

On the other hand, Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria took to Twitter to address Uhuru Kenyatta directly.

Kuria pointedly outlined three key responses. Firstly, he referenced the challenges inherited from the previous administration.

“You thought the economy would collapse by December 2023 as you have told your friends repeatedly. Now that it's clear we have navigated your murky waters, you are all over again,” CS Kuria said.



These responses provide a glimpse into the ongoing tensions within Kenyan politics, with allies of President Ruto pushing back against Kenyatta's criticism

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta criticized his successor, William Ruto, for failing to fulfill his campaign promises and instead blaming Kenyatta's administration for the country's economic challenges.

Kenyatta expressed his disappointment with Ruto's performance, stating that the Kenya Kwanza government had fallen short of Kenyans' expectations.

He also highlighted the tendency of some individuals to blame the previous government for their own failures.

"I am no longer scared. We have been threatened and told a lot of things. Each time someone fails in their mandate, they blame the previous government. I am used to the blame and life continues,” Kenyatta said.

"I am not a conman. I always tell people I am an Azimio member and that is where I belong. My stand has not changed. You should be a politician with a stand who can always be trusted," he added.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta during a church service in Mwingi

The former president urged Kenyans to prioritize peace and avoid ethnic politics.

