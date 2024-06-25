The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Inside David Ndii's lucrative salary & consultancy fee

Lynet Okumu

Ruto's Chief Economic Advisor David Ndii's salary & consultancy fee revealed amid Financial Bill protests: Sh45,000 per hour.

KRA goes after Uhuru Kenyatta critic Dr David Ndii

President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor, David Ndii, has publicly dismissed reports suggesting that he was embezzling funds from the government.

He emphasised that his income from consulting services far surpasses his monthly government salary.

On Tuesday June 25, Ndii made public an invoice revealing how much he charges for consultancy.

David Ndii
David Ndii Pulse Live Kenya

The invoice Ndii shared showed a breakdown of his charges: Sh45,000 per hour for six hours during a strategy retreat presentation, amounting to Sh270,000.

Additionally, he charged Sh90,000 for a two-hour staff lecture, totaling Sh180,000. These consulting fees from the private sector significantly eclipse his monthly earnings from the government.

He shared that for half a day’s work, he earned Sh417,600, excluding Value Added Tax (VAT).

According to Ndii, he receives a monthly salary of Sh666,000 from the National Government for his role in advising William Ruto and his cabinet.

"This is my pay, and I don’t steal. Next to it a typical invoice from my consulting work. You can do the math, my monthly pay is less than 2 days work. I’m not in this for money. Been there done that," Ndii wrote.

Economist David Ndii
Economist David Ndii (thestar) Pulse Live Kenya

Asked to also table the allowances he receives, Ndii pointed out that the Sh666,000 he receives monthly is his only income from the Treasury, clarifying that he does not receive any additional allowances.

He stressed that he does not offer consulting services to the government but instead focuses on the private sector as shown by a bank's name on the invoice.

Ndii also revealed that the people who work in government and have much money do so because of corruption.

David Ndii
David Ndii Pulse Live Kenya

Ndii’s remarks and his transparent sharing of his earnings have sparked varied reactions among Kenyans.

Some appreciate his honesty and the clarification of his financial integrity, while others remain skeptical about the overall governance and economic policies under the current administration.

