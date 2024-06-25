Inside David Ndii's lucrative salary & consultancy fee

He emphasised that his income from consulting services far surpasses his monthly government salary.

David Ndii's consulting earnings vs government salary

On Tuesday June 25, Ndii made public an invoice revealing how much he charges for consultancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The invoice Ndii shared showed a breakdown of his charges: Sh45,000 per hour for six hours during a strategy retreat presentation, amounting to Sh270,000.

Additionally, he charged Sh90,000 for a two-hour staff lecture, totaling Sh180,000. These consulting fees from the private sector significantly eclipse his monthly earnings from the government.

He shared that for half a day’s work, he earned Sh417,600, excluding Value Added Tax (VAT).

According to Ndii, he receives a monthly salary of Sh666,000 from the National Government for his role in advising William Ruto and his cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is my pay, and I don’t steal. Next to it a typical invoice from my consulting work. You can do the math, my monthly pay is less than 2 days work. I’m not in this for money. Been there done that," Ndii wrote.

(thestar) Pulse Live Kenya

David Ndii says he does not receive any allowances from government

Asked to also table the allowances he receives, Ndii pointed out that the Sh666,000 he receives monthly is his only income from the Treasury, clarifying that he does not receive any additional allowances.

He stressed that he does not offer consulting services to the government but instead focuses on the private sector as shown by a bank's name on the invoice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndii also revealed that the people who work in government and have much money do so because of corruption.

Pulse Live Kenya

Public reaction

Ndii’s remarks and his transparent sharing of his earnings have sparked varied reactions among Kenyans.