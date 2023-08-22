Ruto's inspection of JKIA catches staff, passengers by surprise [Photos & Videos]

Ruto proceeded on an inspection tour right after bidding farewell to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the airport runway.

Accompanied by Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua, President Ruto's visit aimed to ensure that all preparations are in top gear for the arrival of approximately 17 heads of state for the Africa Climate Week (Sep 4 to Sep 8) and Africa Climate Summit (Sep 4 to Sep 6).

President Ruto's unannounced inspection continued to demonstrate his hands-on approach in his work.

The president took the opportunity to interact with both airport staff and passengers, reflecting his commitment to the smooth functioning of the events' logistics.

President William Ruto conducted an impromptu inspection at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Monday evening August 21, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He engaged with ground crews, security personnel, and administrative staff, discussing the final stages of preparation and making certain that all aspects were aligned with the highest standards of efficiency and organization.

The Africa Climate Week 2023 and Africa Climate Summit are set to be held concurrently at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

This signifies Kenya's role as a hub for discussions and initiatives focused on addressing climate change.

The events will draw together international leaders, experts, activists, and stakeholders to deliberate on strategies to combat climate issues and drive sustainable development across the continent.

