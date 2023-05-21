Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega troll Uhuru during church service as Ruto watches

Jubilee party politics and the retired president dominated their speeches when they accompanied the president to Sunday service at Isiolo Boys High School, Isiolo County.

Firing the first salvo, former Kieni Member of parliament told Ruto to keep off politics upon retirement unlike his predecessor who has been embroiled in a bitter fight for the control of Jubilee.

“When you retire from office of the president you keep off matters of political party issues and allow other leaders also to serve,” Kega stated.

“I want to assure you that there will be no Jubilee party NDC tomorrow, Monday May 22. As the party leadership we shall organize and announce the date and venue for the NDC later,” the East African Legislative Assembly lawmaker stated, setting the stage for yet another clash with a rival faction led by the retired president.

On her part, nominated MP Sabina Chege said that the retired president is old and should be advising younger politicians rather than taking part in demonstrations and party wrangles.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at Jubilee party headquarters in Kileleshwa on April, 26, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

The MP who landed a nomination courtesy of the Jubilee party noted that she will be elated when the former president supports younger leaders.

“As Jubilee members, we respect our former party leader but his six months at the apex of leadership lapsed and we will soon go to the grassroots for an overhaul in the party leadership.

“I supported you Uhuru until the last moment and I beg you since you are old, to be advising us instead of partaking in demonstrations,” Chege said.

Reviving Jubilee and working with Ruto

She added thanked President Ruto for agreeing to work with them and assured him that they would revive the Jubilee party that he was part of from the beginning.

“You have been our friend and we are the ones who have been left at Jubilee the party you helped co-found.

“I want to assure you that we are reviving the party that you left for us,” she added.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro who was also in attendance conveyed that Uhuru should retire from active politics, his term having elapsed.

“I would like to urge our former president to retire from politics according to the constitution of Kenya which requires former president to quit active politics six months after retirement,” Nyoro said.