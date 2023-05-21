The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega troll Uhuru during church service as Ruto watches

Charles Ouma

The Sunday service became a forum to bash the retired president with Kanini Kega, Sabina Chege and Ndindi Nyoro all aiming for Uhuru

File Image of Sabina Chege and Kanini Kega
File Image of Sabina Chege and Kanini Kega

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta came under attack with nominated lawmakers Sabina Chege and Kanini Kega trolling him as President William Ruto watched.

Recommended articles

Jubilee party politics and the retired president dominated their speeches when they accompanied the president to Sunday service at Isiolo Boys High School, Isiolo County.

Firing the first salvo, former Kieni Member of parliament told Ruto to keep off politics upon retirement unlike his predecessor who has been embroiled in a bitter fight for the control of Jubilee.

“When you retire from office of the president you keep off matters of political party issues and allow other leaders also to serve,” Kega stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to assure you that there will be no Jubilee party NDC tomorrow, Monday May 22. As the party leadership we shall organize and announce the date and venue for the NDC later,” the East African Legislative Assembly lawmaker stated, setting the stage for yet another clash with a rival faction led by the retired president.

On her part, nominated MP Sabina Chege said that the retired president is old and should be advising younger politicians rather than taking part in demonstrations and party wrangles.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at Jubilee party headquarters in Kileleshwa on April, 26, 2023.
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at Jubilee party headquarters in Kileleshwa on April, 26, 2023. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at Jubilee party headquarters in Kileleshwa on April, 26, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Day Uhuru and Ruto performed a vanishing act - Aden Duale's account

The MP who landed a nomination courtesy of the Jubilee party noted that she will be elated when the former president supports younger leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As Jubilee members, we respect our former party leader but his six months at the apex of leadership lapsed and we will soon go to the grassroots for an overhaul in the party leadership.

“I supported you Uhuru until the last moment and I beg you since you are old, to be advising us instead of partaking in demonstrations,” Chege said.

Reviving Jubilee and working with Ruto

She added thanked President Ruto for agreeing to work with them and assured him that they would revive the Jubilee party that he was part of from the beginning.

“You have been our friend and we are the ones who have been left at Jubilee the party you helped co-found.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to assure you that we are reviving the party that you left for us,” she added.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro who was also in attendance conveyed that Uhuru should retire from active politics, his term having elapsed.

“I would like to urge our former president to retire from politics according to the constitution of Kenya which requires former president to quit active politics six months after retirement,” Nyoro said.

READ: Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares

Two rival factions are fighting for the control of Jubilee with one led by the retired president set to hold NDC tomorrow, May 22 at Ngong Racecourse.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DCI detectives arrest businessman at JKIA over sugar scandal

DCI detectives arrest businessman at JKIA over sugar scandal

Ruto responds to Kenyans saying they don't want houses & the 3% housing fund levy

Ruto responds to Kenyans saying they don't want houses & the 3% housing fund levy

Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega troll Uhuru during church service as Ruto watches

Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega troll Uhuru during church service as Ruto watches

200+ presidential flights - Inside Rtd Col. James Gitahi's impressive aviation career

200+ presidential flights - Inside Rtd Col. James Gitahi's impressive aviation career

DP Gachagua splashes Sh1M on high school students party

DP Gachagua splashes Sh1M on high school students party

Police posing as hawkers arrest armed suspect in murder of US-based Nyamira couple

Police posing as hawkers arrest armed suspect in murder of US-based Nyamira couple

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

Mara heist whistleblower appointed to key government position [Details]

Mara heist whistleblower appointed to key government position [Details]

Outrage erupts online as deaf woman is stripped naked in a matatu

Outrage erupts online as deaf woman is stripped naked in a matatu

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation.Leon Neal/Getty Images

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi

Drama behind freezing of Judiciary Chief Registrar's bank accounts in Sh102M case

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha

Susan Nakhumicha's biography: Age, education, career, net worth & husband

Nairobians flooded Maximum Miracle Centre of Pius Muiru

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill