ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares

Charles Ouma

He noted that the current government came on the promise of making Kenyans better and richer, and were to add value, but are now taking that value from the people, and they are making Kenyans poorer at a time when the churches are also beneficiaries of corrupt money.

All Saints Cathedral Provost Canon Sammy Wainaina
All Saints' Cathedral Provost Canon Sammy Wainaina has dressed down President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration which he has accused of making Kenyans poorer.

The cleric noted that President Ruto and his regime have fallen short of expectation and have not delivered on the value they promised to Kenyan voters during the campaign period.

In an interview with NTV on Saturday, May 13, Canon Wianaina took issues with the government for doing little to fight corruption and seal loopholes through which public funds are lost.

He lamented that the Kenya Kwanza government has taken value from Kenyans and in the process, made them poorer.

"The current government came on the promise of making Kenyans better and richer, they were to add value, today they are taking that value from the people, and they are making Kenyans poorer. I'm so sad we have such a government," Wainaina noted.

He clarified that his stand has not changed since the time he lectured then president Uhuru Kenyatta after the latter admitted in 2021 that at least Sh2Billion is lost to corruption on a daily basis.

"What I condemned at that time is a government that is corrupt and doing nothing. Why were they elected?" Added the cleric.

President William Ruto during the burial of Field Marshal Mukami Kimathi in Nyandarua County on May 13, 2023.
The tough-talking Wainaina also accused a section of the clergy of colluding with the current regime and turning churches into political rallies where the current leadership settle political scores and sanitize dirty what should be condemned.

READ: Gachagua addresses Kikuyu representation in government

"Many church services on Sundays are political rallies, so politicians buy spaces. Many clergies in Kenya are compromised, so they can't challenge a single government because they are beneficiaries of corrupt money. I stated that in 2021 and I can state the same today. Actually, it's become worse.

"But I must state that the church has failed Kenyans. We do not want to be regulated."

"If you look at the average lifestyle of the pastor economically, a pastor should live at the same level as the congregants…it's the church that sustains the pastor. When you hear those with billions of shillings, others driving cars you cannot imagine, seriously that is something very wrong," noted the cleric.

Under the Kenya Kwanza regime, the cost of living has continued to rise with the prices of basic commodities on an upward trend.

Taxpayers on the other hand have increasingly found themselves with less money in the pocket to spend, and are preparing for things to get worse should the budget bill sail through.

ADVERTISEMENT

