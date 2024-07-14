The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Safaricom postpones system maintenance & service interruptions planned for Sunday

Charles Ouma

Safaricom had earlier on indicated that the maintenance would have seen Lipa na M-PESA, Paybill and Buy Goods Services, International Money Transfers (Western Union), M-PESA Global, as well as M-PESA App and mySafaricom App available intermittently.

File image of Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa
File image of Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom has postponed the planned system maintenance that was scheduled to take place today, Sunday, July 14, 2024 to a later date.

The maintenance that was set to last five hours, MPESA is among the services that would have been unavailable during the period, affecting millions of users.

In its statement announcing the postponement of the exercise, Safaricom noted that decision was informed by major sporting activities planned for this weekend.

READ: Safaricom CEO issues statement amid public scrutiny

ADVERTISEMENT

The company added that the postponement would allow it’s clients to enjoy uninterrupted services this weekend.

“We hear you, and we value your feedback. The scheduled system maintenance later this evening has been rescheduled to a later date to allow you to enjoy a worry-free M-Pesa on this sport-packed evening,” Safaricom stated, much to the relief of its clients who would have been impacted by the outage on an action-packed weekend.

Safaricom headquarters.
Safaricom headquarters. Safaricom headquarters. Pulse Live Kenya

Two major events will go down in the sports world with millions expected to follow the games in entertainment joints across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, two major football finals are set to be played, one involving Spain against England in the

Spain will face England in the UEFA European Football Championship (Euro) in what is expected to be a mouth-watering encounter.

In America, Argentina and Colombia will be battling it out in the Copa América finals.

READ: Reasons Safaricom may suspend your M-PESA & how to reactivate it

The company offers mobile payment solutions and cash transfer services that are popular in the country, with many revelers using Safaricom’s MPESA services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lipa na M-Pesa, Paybill and Buy Goods Services, International Money Transfers (Western Union), M-Pesa Global, as well as the M-Pesa App and my Safaricom App are among the services that would have been affected.

Earlier on, the telco had announced that the maintenance (which has since been postponed) had been planned to result in the least inconvenience to its customers and apologize for any inconvenience caused.

“We are continuously innovating and enhancing our services to connect our customers with endless possibilities. To meet our promise to always offer worry-free superior customer experiences, we will be conducting a scheduled system maintenance on the night of Sunday 14th July 2024, from 11pm to 4am on Monday 15th July 2024.

“During the maintenance, access to Lipa na M-PESA, Paybill and Buy Goods Services, International Money Transfers (Western Union), M-PESA Global, as well as M-PESA App and mySafaricom App will be available intermittently.” Read the notice.

ADVERTISEMENT
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa speaking during the release of the FY24 results on May 9, 2024
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa speaking during the release of the FY24 results on May 9, 2024 Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa speaking during the release of the FY24 results on May 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

All other services, such as calls, data, SMS, and all other M-Pesa services, would have remained operational as usual.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Volunteer retrieving bodies in Kware impresses Kenyans as Sakaja promises reward

Volunteer retrieving bodies in Kware impresses Kenyans as Sakaja promises reward

1 person shot, chaos erupt in Mukuru kwa Njenga as residents recover more bodies [Video]

1 person shot, chaos erupt in Mukuru kwa Njenga as residents recover more bodies [Video]

Safaricom postpones system maintenance & service interruptions planned for Sunday

Safaricom postpones system maintenance & service interruptions planned for Sunday

DCI reveals new details on mutilated bodies recovered in Mukuru kwa Njenga

DCI reveals new details on mutilated bodies recovered in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Bishop bars politicians from speaking at Ruto's event amid pressure from gen Z

Bishop bars politicians from speaking at Ruto's event amid pressure from gen Z

IG Douglas Kanja takes decisive action after discovery of bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

IG Douglas Kanja takes decisive action after discovery of bodies in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Ruto offered me a CS position this week & I declined – Azimio Principal reveals

Ruto offered me a CS position this week & I declined – Azimio Principal reveals

DCI gives update amid confusion over number of bodies retrieved in Mukuru kwa Njenga

DCI gives update amid confusion over number of bodies retrieved in Mukuru kwa Njenga

Kenyans react as Shakur the Cop shares his plight after taking part in demos

Kenyans react as Shakur the Cop shares his plight after taking part in demos

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A public toilet in Nairobi

Kenyans online react after Nairobi public toilets increase charges by 100%

Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks during a public participation session on July 8, 2024

CS Murkomen allays fears of fuel price hike

President William Ruto's Cabinet

Education qualifications of Ruto's current Cabinet, 17 are UoN graduates

Ken Mijungu

Never! Ken Mijungu bans MP from his show over controversial remarks