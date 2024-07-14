Safaricom postpones system maintenance & service interruptions planned for Sunday

The maintenance that was set to last five hours, MPESA is among the services that would have been unavailable during the period, affecting millions of users.

In its statement announcing the postponement of the exercise, Safaricom noted that decision was informed by major sporting activities planned for this weekend.

The company added that the postponement would allow it’s clients to enjoy uninterrupted services this weekend.

“We hear you, and we value your feedback. The scheduled system maintenance later this evening has been rescheduled to a later date to allow you to enjoy a worry-free M-Pesa on this sport-packed evening,” Safaricom stated, much to the relief of its clients who would have been impacted by the outage on an action-packed weekend.

Safaricom headquarters. Pulse Live Kenya

Two major events will go down in the sports world with millions expected to follow the games in entertainment joints across the country.

UEFA European Football Championship (Euro) & Copa América finals

Spain will face England in the UEFA European Football Championship (Euro) in what is expected to be a mouth-watering encounter.

In America, Argentina and Colombia will be battling it out in the Copa América finals.

The company offers mobile payment solutions and cash transfer services that are popular in the country, with many revelers using Safaricom’s MPESA services.

Lipa na M-Pesa, Paybill and Buy Goods Services, International Money Transfers (Western Union), M-Pesa Global, as well as the M-Pesa App and my Safaricom App are among the services that would have been affected.

Safaricom services that would have been impacted

Earlier on, the telco had announced that the maintenance (which has since been postponed) had been planned to result in the least inconvenience to its customers and apologize for any inconvenience caused.

“We are continuously innovating and enhancing our services to connect our customers with endless possibilities. To meet our promise to always offer worry-free superior customer experiences, we will be conducting a scheduled system maintenance on the night of Sunday 14th July 2024, from 11pm to 4am on Monday 15th July 2024.

“During the maintenance, access to Lipa na M-PESA, Paybill and Buy Goods Services, International Money Transfers (Western Union), M-PESA Global, as well as M-PESA App and mySafaricom App will be available intermittently.” Read the notice.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa speaking during the release of the FY24 results on May 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya