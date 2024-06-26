Safaricom CEO issues statement amid public scrutiny

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa has addressed the recent internet outage and the company's stance on the Finance Bill 2024.

The statement came in the wake of tragic events during anti-bill protests on June 25 that took place in the entire country.

Ndegwa began his address by expressing sympathy for those who lost their loved ones during the protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On the onset, I want to pass my deep condolences to those who lost their lives in the protests. I want to acknowledge and appreciate those who exercised their civic rights to participate in the process," said Ndegwa.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa Pulse Live Kenya

Cause of the internet outage

Ndegwa explained that the cause of the internet disruption that affected many users on Tuesday was a reduced bandwith which not just affected the company but the entire industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I sincerely apologise for the network outage that started on June 25. This outage was caused by reduced bandwidth on some of the cables that carry internet traffic.

"This did not only affect Safaricom but also the whole industry. We are doing everything to ensure you get the service you deserve," said Ndegwa.

Ndegwa reassured customers of Safaricom's commitment to providing reliable service and emphasised the company's policy of non-discrimination.

BI Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Safaricom’s stand on the Finance Bill 2024

Addressing the contentious Finance Bill 2024, Ndegwa made it clear that Safaricom had actively participated in the public consultation process and that the views of the company are well captured.

"I want it to be on record that Safaricom, like many other corporates and the whole industry, presented its views to the government and also to parliament as part of the public participation process. Our views are well documented and recorded," he noted.

Ndegwa also addressed rumors circulating on social media about the disclosure of customer information insisting that the company adheres to the laws of the land in terms of data privacy.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndegwa expressed optimsim in the nation bouncing back from the challenging times we are in.

Infuencers cut ties with Safaricom

The statement comes even as a number of top influencers have distanced themselves from working with the company anymore after the happenings of the Tuesday, June 25 protests.

Internet Chef Dennis Ombachi on his X page said his values do not align with the companies direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Muchiri who has been very vocal about rejecting the bill said he has also cut ties with the company.

Dennis Ombachi Pulse Live Kenya

"I’ve been an influencer for Safaricom for the longest time. I am cutting all ties with them. I cannot, in good conscience, continue to associate myself with a brand that has turned its back on the very people it should support," said Muchiri.