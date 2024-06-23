Ex NTV star Salim Swaleh among senior officials arrested in crackdown - Here's what we know

As statement released by the ministry on Sunday, June 23 confirmed that Salim Swaleh who serves as the Director of the Press service at the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary (OPCS) is among those arrested over alleged involvement in corruption.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Swaleh and his accomplices were part of a cartel behind fraudulent activities within the ministry's Railways Office in which foreigners were swindled and promised favours in exchange of hefty amounts of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Those arrested include Salim Swaleh, Director of OPCS Press Service, in whose office the swindlers were found nested with fake door switch-nametags," read the statement in part.

Details of the fraud scheme at Mudavadi's office targeting foreigners

The statement details that fraudsters posing as senior government officials or VIP guests were issued with fake passes to access the premises where they would meet their victims in an elaborate scheme.

Their activities were flagged to the relevant authorities who intensified surveillance before pouncing on the suspects.

"Upon being smoked out in one of the OPCS-MFDA Railway offices where the confidence tricksters had settled in wait for their victims on Saturday, the group had the audacity of attempting to bribe their way out," added the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi during a joint press conference on June 5, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya