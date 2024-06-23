Kenyans protest abduction of volunteer doctor saving lives during Finance Bill demos

Reports indicate that Dr. Omondi, popularly known as Ja Prado was abducted as he was mobilizing blood donations for victims of police brutality in the ongoing #RejectFinanceBill2024 protests.

A vehicle bearing the registration details KCU 819H was circulated on social media as the one used by the persons who abducted the medic.

Influential social media personalities piled pressure on the government and the police, demanding his release.

Within minutes, Dr. Austin Omondi’s alleged abduction became a trending toping on X, with the hashtag #KCU819H (the registration details of the vehicle allegedly used to abduct Ja Prado) going viral.

Prior to his abduction, JaPrado had appealed for blood donations on social media writing:

"For those who are close to Kenyatta National Hospital especially the O negative and O positive guys, lets go donate to this guy. Rt widely tumsort."

JaPrado volunteering to save lives &claims of receiving threats

According to reports, JaPrado who is a qualified medic by training and profession.

He opted to contribute his skills and expertise to a noble cause, volunteering to assist injured protesters.

It is alleged that prior to his abduction, Ja Prado received numerous threats concerning his work in mobilising over 3000 unemployed Doctors and other HCWS to provide emergency services during the peaceful protests.

Salim M Ishmael, M.D : KCU 819H has abducted JaPrado. They are trailing our hotline guys too. They have come for medics doing God's work.

Alinur Mohamed: JaPrado is unemployed! His only mistake was to volunteer and help Gen Z protestors who get injured during #RejectFinanceBill2024 protests. KCU 819H #FreeDrAustin! Don't get tired. Circulate everywhere.

Medics question intention of JaPrado's abductors

His colleagues in the medical profession questioned the intention of those behind the abduction, noting that they too stand in solidarity with those demanding his release.

Dr. Claire Kinuthia: Are you sure you want ALL doctors on the streets? This is how one misguided act leads to the paralyzing of NATIONAL (both public & private) healthcare services. #comradespower #freejaprado #RejectFinanceBill2024 #KCU819H

