Mudavadi: Rejecting Finance Bill 2024 is akin to removing the gov't from power

- Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi emphasizes the importance of passing the Finance Bill 2024 by Parliament
- He claims that the protesters of the bill do not fully understand the consequences of their actions
- Mudavadi reiterates that President Ruto inherited a government in a serious financial hole and it might take years to recover
Mudavadi acknowledges the right of young people to protest but urged them to have a deeper understanding of the government’s intentions
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has revealed what is at state for President William Ruto’s government if the Finance Bill 2024 is not passed by Parliament.
Speaking in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County on Friday, Mudavadi emphasised the importance of a Finance Bill, having been a Minister of Finance in the late President Daniel Moi’s government.
“The Finance Bill is the foundation and root of the government. Internationally if the Finance Bill is rejected by Parliament, the net effect is that it is like a government has been removed from power. It is equal to a vote of no confidence to the government. It is not a joke or an ordinary matter,” he said.
Mudavadi claimed that if the protestors of the Finance Bill succeed in having it thrown out, the next step will be seeking to remove the government and demanding fresh elections.
He claimed that the people pushing for the rejection of the bill don’t fully comprehend the consequences of their actions and shouldn’t take it lightly.
The prime secretary reiterated that President Ruto took over a government that was in a very serious hole, which might take at least three years to recover from.
“In the world there are only two ways to raise money, paying taxes or borrowing. That is how any government, whether it's the U.S., France, Germany or Japan,” he said.
Mudavadi added that the government inherited a huge debt and President Ruto does not intend to keep digging a debt hole.
He stated that young people are allowed to protest and congratulated them for holding peaceful demonstrations but stressed that they should have a deeper understanding of the government’s intentions.