The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Mudavadi: Rejecting Finance Bill 2024 is akin to removing the gov't from power

Denis Mwangi

Mudavadi acknowledges the right of young people to protest but urged them to have a deeper understanding of the government’s intentions

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi
Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi
  • Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi emphasizes the importance of passing the Finance Bill 2024 by Parliament
  • He claims that the protesters of the bill do not fully understand the consequences of their actions
  • Mudavadi reiterates that President Ruto inherited a government in a serious financial hole and it might take years to recover

Recommended articles

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has revealed what is at state for President William Ruto’s government if the Finance Bill 2024 is not passed by Parliament.

Speaking in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County on Friday, Mudavadi emphasised the importance of a Finance Bill, having been a Minister of Finance in the late President Daniel Moi’s government.

“The Finance Bill is the foundation and root of the government. Internationally if the Finance Bill is rejected by Parliament, the net effect is that it is like a government has been removed from power. It is equal to a vote of no confidence to the government. It is not a joke or an ordinary matter,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi during a joint press conference on June 5, 2024
Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi during a joint press conference on June 5, 2024 Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi during a joint press conference on June 5, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Mudavadi claimed that if the protestors of the Finance Bill succeed in having it thrown out, the next step will be seeking to remove the government and demanding fresh elections.

He claimed that the people pushing for the rejection of the bill don’t fully comprehend the consequences of their actions and shouldn’t take it lightly.

The prime secretary reiterated that President Ruto took over a government that was in a very serious hole, which might take at least three years to recover from.

“In the world there are only two ways to raise money, paying taxes or borrowing. That is how any government, whether it's the U.S., France, Germany or Japan,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mudavadi added that the government inherited a huge debt and President Ruto does not intend to keep digging a debt hole.

President William Ruto with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House
President William Ruto with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House President William Ruto with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House Pulse Live Kenya

He stated that young people are allowed to protest and congratulated them for holding peaceful demonstrations but stressed that they should have a deeper understanding of the government’s intentions.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mudavadi: Rejecting Finance Bill 2024 is akin to removing the gov't from power

Mudavadi: Rejecting Finance Bill 2024 is akin to removing the gov't from power

Protestors release new 7-day plan to oppose the Finance Bill 2024

Protestors release new 7-day plan to oppose the Finance Bill 2024

Rex's mother painfully recalls how she found out her son had been killed

Rex's mother painfully recalls how she found out her son had been killed

IPOA takes action after death of Rex Masai during protest in Nairobi

IPOA takes action after death of Rex Masai during protest in Nairobi

8 stages all bills go through before assent by the President

8 stages all bills go through before assent by the President

Kenyans react after police allegedly shoot & kill a protestor in Nairobi CBD

Kenyans react after police allegedly shoot & kill a protestor in Nairobi CBD

Chief Inspector Maina speaks of his major concerns after teargas accident

Chief Inspector Maina speaks of his major concerns after teargas accident

Jalang'o finally returns to his roots after a heart-to-heart with Ruto

Jalang'o finally returns to his roots after a heart-to-heart with Ruto

Outrage erupts as teargas engulfs Super Metro bus with passengers[Video]

Outrage erupts as teargas engulfs Super Metro bus with passengers[Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto with Prime Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at State House on June 19, 2024

Why Mudavadi has agreed to fold ANC party and merge with Ruto's UDA