ADVERTISEMENT
Salt manufacturer announces increase in prices

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans to start paying more for salt from Saturday April 15

Close up of a pile of salt on a table cloth
Close up of a pile of salt on a table cloth

Kenyan salt manufacturer, Kensalt Ltd, has announced an increase in salt prices starting from April 15.

In a statement by Kensalt General Manager Arpan Roy, the company attributed the price hike to the high cost of production.

He said that the company had been forced to raise prices by Sh1,000 per ton plus VAT, as the cost of production has continued to rise.

The company said that the price hike is necessary to continue meeting the current demand.

This increase in prices is the first in decades.

Currently, a kilogramme of salt sells at an average price of Sh25, while the smallest packet, 250 grammes, costs around Sh10.

In Kenya, the high cost of electricity has led to an increase in manufacturing costs, resulting in price hikes of goods.

Manufacturers in Kenya have been struggling to cope with the high cost of electricity, which has led to a reduction in profits and an increase in the prices of goods.

Some manufacturers have been forced to cut down on production, while others have had to shut down their operations altogether due to high operating costs.

Recently, billionaire steel industrialist and philanthropist Dr Narendra Raval, the executive chairman of Devki Groups spoke about how Kenyan companies and employers are trying to navigate the tough times as Kenya’s economy struggles to stabilise, amid internal and external pressures.

Dr Raval, during an interview with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange on Wednesday, April 12, said that his company pays an electricity bill of up to Sh900 million monthly.

The billionaire revealed that in a month, his company which has operations in 10 counties, uses about Sh2 billion in overhead costs, including paying bills and salaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

