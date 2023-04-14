Salt manufacturer announces increase in prices

In a statement by Kensalt General Manager Arpan Roy, the company attributed the price hike to the high cost of production.

He said that the company had been forced to raise prices by Sh1,000 per ton plus VAT, as the cost of production has continued to rise.

Kenyan salt manufacturer, Kensalt Ltd, has announced an increase in salt prices starting from April 15. Pulse Live Kenya

The company said that the price hike is necessary to continue meeting the current demand.

This increase in prices is the first in decades.

Currently, a kilogramme of salt sells at an average price of Sh25, while the smallest packet, 250 grammes, costs around Sh10.

In Kenya, the high cost of electricity has led to an increase in manufacturing costs, resulting in price hikes of goods.

Manufacturers in Kenya have been struggling to cope with the high cost of electricity, which has led to a reduction in profits and an increase in the prices of goods.

Some manufacturers have been forced to cut down on production, while others have had to shut down their operations altogether due to high operating costs.

Recently, billionaire steel industrialist and philanthropist Dr Narendra Raval, the executive chairman of Devki Groups spoke about how Kenyan companies and employers are trying to navigate the tough times as Kenya’s economy struggles to stabilise, amid internal and external pressures.

Billionaire steel industrialist and philanthropist Dr Narendra Raval during an interview with Jeff Koinange Pulse Live Kenya

Dr Raval, during an interview with Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange on Wednesday, April 12, said that his company pays an electricity bill of up to Sh900 million monthly.

