10 die in midnight accident after bus crashed into parked trailer

The bus was en route from Nairobi to Mandera when it crashed into the trailer.

Survivors said that the bus driver was trying to overtake another motor vehicle when he hit the trailer that had stalled on the road.

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene, where they found the aftermath of the horrific collision.

Witnesses report that the impact was severe, leading to immediate fatalities and critical injuries among several passengers.

Mandera Governor Mohamed Khalif has mourned those who died in the accident.

"I send my condolences to the families of our brothers and sisters who have left us and the entire people of Mandera. I pray to Allah (SWT) to forgive their sins and admit them to Janatul Firdous, Ameen," he said.

Muranga accident

On Thursday, five people were killed in a road accident involving a personal car and a trailer in Murang'a, Kenya.

The accident occurred on the Kenol-Sagana highway in Murang'a, Kenya, involving a personal car and a trailer.

Five people were killed in the crash. According to the police, the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident was driving under the influence.

The deceased were travelling from Nairobi to Kenol when the tragedy happened.

As of June 2024, at least 1,189 people have died in road accidents since the beginning of the year, an increase of 60 deaths compared to the same period in 2023.

This marks a troubling trend, with 7,198 Kenyans involved in road accidents so far in 2024, up from 5,290 in the same period last year.

The data shows that pedestrians account for the highest number of fatalities, with 436 deaths recorded between January and April 2024, compared to 374 in the same period in 2023.