Several feared dead after school bus crashes at Gitaru junction

In a devastating incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, several people are feared dead after a bus belonging to the Arch Bishop Ezekiel Group of Schools collided with a trailer at the Gitaru, Kikuyu-Wangige junction.

The late-night accident on August 22 has sparked fear among the local community and Kenyans, with concerns about the number of casualties.

How Gitaru accident happened

Initial reports indicate that the school bus involved in the accident had been hired by members of the public for an event.

The collision with the trailer caused the bus to veer off the road, eventually overturning. The impact of the crash was so severe that it almost entirely destroyed the bus's roof.

The horrific scene unfolded rapidly, drawing a large crowd of onlookers who appeared shocked and saddened by the extent of the damage.

The exact cause of the accident remains unclear however, as investigations are still ongoing.

The condition of the survivors and the number of fatalities remained a major concern for many, with questions about whether anyone managed to survive the crash given the extent of the damage.

Scenes of desperation & chaos

The news of the accident quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing reactions from Kenyans nationwide.

Videos and photos shared online showed a scene of destruction, with the overturned bus lying on its side, surrounded by debris.

People who gathered at the site were seen frantically trying to assist those injured, as the cries of the injured and the wailing of the onlookers filled the air.

As the nation waits for more information, the incident has raised concerns about road safety.

Many Kenyans took to social media to voice their concerns and call for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

The Salgaa accident

The Gitaru incident comes just days after another tragic accident in Kenya, which occurred early on Tuesday morning, August 20, in the Migaa area of Salgaa.

