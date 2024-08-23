The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Several feared dead after school bus crashes at Gitaru junction

Lynet Okumu

The Gitaru accident involving Arch Bishop Ezekiel Group of Schools's bus, comes just days after another tragedy that claimed 13 lives and left 36 injured.

  • The Gitaru accident involved a bus belonging to Arch Bishop Ezekiel Group of Schools
  • The collision with a trailer at the Gitaru, Kikuyu-Wangige junction caused the bus to overturn
  • The exact cause of the accident is still unclear and investigations are ongoing

In a devastating incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, several people are feared dead after a bus belonging to the Arch Bishop Ezekiel Group of Schools collided with a trailer at the Gitaru, Kikuyu-Wangige junction.

The late-night accident on August 22 has sparked fear among the local community and Kenyans, with concerns about the number of casualties.

How Gitaru accident happened

Initial reports indicate that the school bus involved in the accident had been hired by members of the public for an event.

The collision with the trailer caused the bus to veer off the road, eventually overturning. The impact of the crash was so severe that it almost entirely destroyed the bus's roof.

The horrific scene unfolded rapidly, drawing a large crowd of onlookers who appeared shocked and saddened by the extent of the damage.

The exact cause of the accident remains unclear however, as investigations are still ongoing.

The condition of the survivors and the number of fatalities remained a major concern for many, with questions about whether anyone managed to survive the crash given the extent of the damage.

The news of the accident quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing reactions from Kenyans nationwide.

Videos and photos shared online showed a scene of destruction, with the overturned bus lying on its side, surrounded by debris.

People who gathered at the site were seen frantically trying to assist those injured, as the cries of the injured and the wailing of the onlookers filled the air.

As the nation waits for more information, the incident has raised concerns about road safety.

Many Kenyans took to social media to voice their concerns and call for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

The Gitaru incident comes just days after another tragic accident in Kenya, which occurred early on Tuesday morning, August 20, in the Migaa area of Salgaa.

The accident resulted in the deaths of 13 passengers and left 36 others injured. The frequency of these accidents has raised alarms among the public, highlighting the need for enhanced safety measures on Kenyan roads.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

