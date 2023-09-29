The assorted cooking appliances, initially en route from the port of Mombasa to Malindi, were found on September 29 in Saika area within Nairobi County.

The container, housing goods with an estimated value exceeding Sh10 million, had gone missing under suspicious circumstances.

Sh10M consignment that went missing in Mombasa found in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The investigation revealed that the driver, in collaboration with others, diverted the shipment, falsely claiming that the truck had encountered mechanical problems at Kikambala along the bustling Mombasa-Malindi highway.

The discovery followed a report filed by the consignee at Kilindini Police Station, prompting swift investigations into the disappearance.

The joint team of detectives successfully traced the missing shipment to Saika, off Kangundo Road, where it was recovered intact.

Francis Victor Karua Gathii, identified as a suspect in the case, has been apprehended and is currently in custody.

He is cooperating with detectives as they delve deeper into the details of the alleged diversion and theft.

The meticulous operation was spearheaded by sleuths from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau, based at Nairobi Area.

Their swift and efficient actions underscore the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combatting theft and ensuring the security of valuable shipments within the country.