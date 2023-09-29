The sports category has moved to a new website.

Sh10M consignment that went missing in Mombasa found in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

DCI detectives trace stolen consignment to Saika in Nairobi

A collaborative effort by DCI detectives from Nairobi and Kilindini has led to the recovery of a stolen shipment worth Sh10 million.

The assorted cooking appliances, initially en route from the port of Mombasa to Malindi, were found on September 29 in Saika area within Nairobi County.

The container, housing goods with an estimated value exceeding Sh10 million, had gone missing under suspicious circumstances.

The investigation revealed that the driver, in collaboration with others, diverted the shipment, falsely claiming that the truck had encountered mechanical problems at Kikambala along the bustling Mombasa-Malindi highway.

The discovery followed a report filed by the consignee at Kilindini Police Station, prompting swift investigations into the disappearance.

The joint team of detectives successfully traced the missing shipment to Saika, off Kangundo Road, where it was recovered intact.

Francis Victor Karua Gathii, identified as a suspect in the case, has been apprehended and is currently in custody.

He is cooperating with detectives as they delve deeper into the details of the alleged diversion and theft.

The meticulous operation was spearheaded by sleuths from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau, based at Nairobi Area.

Their swift and efficient actions underscore the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combatting theft and ensuring the security of valuable shipments within the country.

Authorities are optimistic that further investigations will reveal additional details surrounding the incident and possibly lead to the identification of other individuals involved in the diversion plot.

