Kenyans killed during demos honoured at Shujaa Memorial Concert as stars dazzle at Uhuru Park

Thousands of Kenyans have converged at Uhuru Park grounds for the Saba Saba Peace Concert that will also see them deliver a strong message to President William Ruto in their push for better governance.
Shujaa Memorial Concert gets underway at Uhuru Park with stars in attendance, those killed during demos honoured.
The concert, dubbed #ShujaazMemorialConcert, the Gen Z Memorial event was held in honour of Kenyans killed during anti-Finance Bill protests.
The Gen Z youths who turned up for the concert honoured departed colleagues including Rex Masai with crosses draped with Kenyan flags.
A star-studded lineup of Kenyan superstars including Khaligraph Jones, Fena Gitu, Bien, Juliani, Octopizzo and Trio Mio will take to the stage.
Legendary singers, Sanaipei Tande, Nameless and Erick Wainaina will also take to the stage to ensure that the entertainment menu is complete and perfect.
DJ Moh, DJ Double Trouble and DJ Lordwin are also the lineup to ensure that entertainment flows uninterrupted.
Gen Z honour Kenyans killed during demos with crosses
Those killed during the protests were hailed as heroes and martyrs felled by bullets and injuries while fighting for a better Kenya.
Crosses draped in Kenyan flag and bearing the names of those killed during the protests were erected at Uhuru part.
While civil society places the number of those killed at above fourty with activists documenting and sharing their names, official government figures shared by President William Ruto places it much lower.
