Kenyans killed during demos honoured at Shujaa Memorial Concert as stars dazzle at Uhuru Park

The concert, dubbed #ShujaazMemorialConcert, the Gen Z Memorial event was held in honour of Kenyans killed during anti-Finance Bill protests.

The Gen Z youths who turned up for the concert honoured departed colleagues including Rex Masai with crosses draped with Kenyan flags.

ADVERTISEMENT

A star-studded lineup of Kenyan superstars including Khaligraph Jones, Fena Gitu, Bien, Juliani, Octopizzo and Trio Mio will take to the stage.

Legendary singers, Sanaipei Tande, Nameless and Erick Wainaina will also take to the stage to ensure that the entertainment menu is complete and perfect.

DJ Moh, DJ Double Trouble and DJ Lordwin are also the lineup to ensure that entertainment flows uninterrupted.

Gen Z honour Kenyans killed during demos with crosses

Those killed during the protests were hailed as heroes and martyrs felled by bullets and injuries while fighting for a better Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crosses draped in Kenyan flag and bearing the names of those killed during the protests were erected at Uhuru part.

Kenyans killed during demos honoured at Uhuru Park's Shujaa Memorial Concert as stars dazzle Pulse Live Kenya

While civil society places the number of those killed at above fourty with activists documenting and sharing their names, official government figures shared by President William Ruto places it much lower.