SRC announces salary changes for civil servants

SRC Chair Lyn Mengich made the announcement in a joint media briefing with Treasury CS Prof Njuguna Ndung'u.

This raise is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of countless employees across various government departments.

The salary adjustment, which has been long-awaited, is expected to bring a renewed sense of optimism among state employees.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission has strategically allocated Sh27.1 billion to fund this salary adjustment.

SRC Chaiperson Lyn Cherop Mengich Pulse Live Kenya

As part of this comprehensive salary adjustment, the SRC has also made changes to the compensation of cabinet secretaries.

Their salaries will now be set at Sh957,000, a revision from the previous Sh924,000.

The salaries of President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua will remain unchanged at Sh1.4 million and 1.2 million respectively.

Removal of allowances

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has recommended the abolition and review of various allowances for government workers in an effort to contain the public wage bill.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u in Parliament to deliver the 2023/24 Budget Policy Statement Pulse Live Kenya

The allowances that may be affected include retreat allowance, sitting allowance for members of institutional internal committees, taskforce allowance, and daily subsistence allowance for local travels.

