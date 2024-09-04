The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
State banquet & other items on Raila's plate during high-profile China visit

Denis Mwangi

Raila Odinga's mission to China

A file image of Raila Odinga
A file image of Raila Odinga

Raila Odinga the recently launched candidate for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship, joined President William Ruto on a significant diplomatic mission in China.

President Ruto and Odinga are in the Asian country for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, which seeks to enhance strategic partnerships between China and African nations.

The summit being held in Beijing on Wednesday, will bring together over 30 African presidents and more than 40 Foreign Affairs ministers.

Understanding China’s New Partnership Blueprint

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei, Odinga's primary mission in China is to understand potential partnership areas and establish connections with key figures managing AU-China relations.

This comes as China introduces its new Global Development Initiative, which aims to complement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and redefine China’s cooperative strategies with Africa.

President William Ruto arrived in China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit on September 2, 2024
President William Ruto arrived in China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit on September 2, 2024 President William Ruto arrived in China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit on September 2, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The initiative is poised to focus on sustainable development, poverty alleviation, and infrastructure improvement, which align with the AU's Agenda 2063​.

Odinga’s Role and Strategic Engagements

ADVERTISEMENT

While Odinga's visit is not intended for lobbying efforts, his presence highlights Kenya’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with China under the African Union framework.

During his stay, Odinga will attend the state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday evening, where he will engage with other African leaders.

Additionally, Odinga will participate in the opening ceremony of the FOCAC summit on Thursday.

Odinga is set to make contacts with the key actors who manage AU-China relations, which is an integral part of the AUC chairman’s job.

Kenya's candidate for African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson Raila Odinga
Kenya’s candidate for African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson Raila Odinga Kenya’s candidate for African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

As Kenya and China continue to solidify their partnership, Raila Odinga’s engagement at the FOCAC summit exemplifies his readiness to take on a leadership role within the African Union.

His presence alongside President Ruto at this high-level diplomatic forum not only showcases Kenya’s foreign policy priorities but also reinforces Odinga’s stature as a prominent statesman with a vision for a united and prosperous Africa​.

