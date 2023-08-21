The sports category has moved to a new website.

PHOTOS: State House upgrades landscape again

Denis Mwangi

State House has completed the second major transformation of its grounds in a year.

According to photos from President William Ruto's meeting with President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, State House's terrace has received a fresh revamp.

The space is often used for official events and ceremonies as well as mounting a guard of honour for visiting heads of state and governments.

The cabro terrace has been revamped from its original rectangular pattern to an edgy configuration.

This latest transformation marks the second time State House has taken steps to refresh its landscape within the span of a year.

The first revamp, which occurred a few months after President William Ruto was sworn into office, introduced the first cabro revamp.

This was a major transformation from the tarmac paving that had become synonymous with the house on the hill for decades.

A past photo of a guard of honour mounted at State House
A past photo of a guard of honour mounted at State House A past photo of a guard of honour mounted at State House Pulse Live Kenya

President William Ruto said investment scope will also be broadened to bring about a balance of trade that is in favour of the Southeast Asian country.

We will seize our energies and create the necessary environment for increased trade between our countries,” he stated.

Investment and trade between Kenya and Indonesia was valued at more than $600 million in 2023.

The president highlighted, include textiles and apparel, energy, mining, and oil production and refining.

He said Kenya will be seeking the support of Indonesia to penetrate the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a fast‑growing trade bloc in Asia.

He explained that Kenya will also work with Indonesia to attract global firms to invest in value addition chains.

President Ruto stated that the move will help Kenya grow its industries and attain a trade balance with Indonesia.

He added that Kenya will cooperate with Indonesia in textiles and apparel, energy, mining, oil production and refining sectors.

These sectors will grow our bilateral investment portfolio and contribute to increased trade,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State argued that the government is particularly eager to facilitate Indonesian firms to invest in edible oil processing.

“Indonesia’s investment will support the Government’s efforts to ensure affordable and accessible edible oil for the majority of the Kenyan people, especially in rural areas,” he said.

On his part, President Widodo pledged to work with Kenya for their shared prosperity.

He said his country was keen to ensure the partnership with Kenya was beneficial to the people.

