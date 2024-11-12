The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Step-by-step guide on how to register for SHA, download confirmation document

Lynet Okumu

Step-by-step guide on how to register for SHA & download confirmation document.

Social Health Authority headquarters in Nairobi
Social Health Authority headquarters in Nairobi

The Social Health Authority (SHA) was recently established under the Social Health Insurance Act of 2023 as a major government initiative to ensure affordable healthcare for all Kenyans.

Recommended articles

By managing health insurance schemes funded through pooled contributions, SHA offers comprehensive health services, from preventive and promotive care to curative and palliative support.

Here’s everything you need to know about SHA registration and how to access the healthcare benefits it provides.

Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi
Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Registration with the SHA is mandatory for all Kenyan residents. This policy includes:

  • Individuals: All Kenyan citizens and lawful residents are required to register.
  • Children: Parents are encouraged to register their school-going children as dependents under their SHA membership.
  • Employers: Businesses must register all employees and contribute to the scheme on their behalf.

This mandatory registration supports the government’s goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Kenya, making essential healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make the registration process easy and accessible, SHA has introduced a USSD option that enables individuals to register without internet access. Follow these steps to register via USSD:

  1. *Dial 147# on your mobile phone.
  2. Accept the SHA terms and conditions when prompted.
  3. Enter your Kenyan ID card number and first name for verification.
  4. Confirm your details and provide additional information as requested.
  5. Await a confirmation message confirming successful registration.

This USSD method is designed to make registration quick and accessible for all Kenyans, including those without internet access or smartphones.

Step-by-step guide on how to register, download SHA confirmation document
Step-by-step guide on how to register, download SHA confirmation document Step-by-step guide on how to register, download SHA confirmation document Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

For those who prefer online registration, SHA provides an easy-to-navigate website for the process. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

  1. Visit the official SHA website: Go to sha.go.ke.
  2. Click on 'Registration”: On the homepage, find and select the individual registration option.
  3. Complete registration form: Fill in your personal details, such as ID number, name, and contact information.
  4. Review your information: Double-check all your information before submitting the form.
  5. Verify your account: Follow the instructions sent to your email or phone to complete account verification.
Step-by-step guide on how to register, download SHA confirmation document
Step-by-step guide on how to register, download SHA confirmation document Step-by-step guide on how to register, download SHA confirmation document Pulse Live Kenya

Employers play a key role in extending SHA coverage to employees. Here’s how employers can set up an account and register their staff:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Access the SHA employer portal: Visit sha.go.ke and navigate to the employer section.
  2. Create an account: Fill in all required business details to register.
  3. Verify the account: Complete verification steps as prompted, similar to individual registration.

Once an employer account is set up, registering employees is straightforward:

  1. Log in to the employer account: Access the dashboard.
  2. Enter employee details: Add employees’ names, ID numbers, and details of any dependents.
  3. Submit registration: Review and confirm all details before final submission.
ADVERTISEMENT

Employers are responsible for registering all employees, ensuring their healthcare access through the SHA scheme.

Step-by-step guide on how to register, download SHA confirmation document
Step-by-step guide on how to register, download SHA confirmation document Step-by-step guide on how to register, download SHA confirmation document Pulse Live Kenya

Once registered, you may need proof of your SHA registration or access to your medical history. Here’s how to find and download your SHA registration document:

  1. Log into your SHA account.
  2. Go to 'My Profile': On the homepage, locate and click on 'My Profile'.
  3. Find your application status: Look for a message saying 'Application Submitted' in the middle of the screen, with options to view or download your application.
  4. Download the application: Click 'Download Application' to obtain a copy of your registration document.
ADVERTISEMENT
Step-by-step guide on how to register, download SHA confirmation document
Step-by-step guide on how to register, download SHA confirmation document Step-by-step guide on how to register, download SHA confirmation document Pulse Live Kenya

This document serves as proof of your SHA membership, which may be needed for various healthcare and administrative purposes.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jaguar, Issack Hassan among 20 names unveiled by Ruto for gov't jobs

Jaguar, Issack Hassan among 20 names unveiled by Ruto for gov't jobs

Step-by-step guide on how to register for SHA, download confirmation document

Step-by-step guide on how to register for SHA, download confirmation document

DCI clarifies claims of blocking Gachagua from church service with Subarus

DCI clarifies claims of blocking Gachagua from church service with Subarus

The party is bigger than government - DP Kindiki tells UDA leadership

The party is bigger than government - DP Kindiki tells UDA leadership

Millicent Omanga takes new Sh20M Bentley Bentayga SUV for a ride [Video]

Millicent Omanga takes new Sh20M Bentley Bentayga SUV for a ride [Video]

KRA issues notice to all taxpayers regarding their phone numbers on iTax portal

KRA issues notice to all taxpayers regarding their phone numbers on iTax portal

Meet Botswana's new Youth Minister, 24-year-old Lesego Chombo [Biography]

Meet Botswana's new Youth Minister, 24-year-old Lesego Chombo [Biography]

Gov't revises JKIA passenger protocols to improve experience

Gov't revises JKIA passenger protocols to improve experience

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley

History made as Kenyan wins state election with impressive 64.78% votes [Biography]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years to represent President William Ruto in Botswana

DP Kindiki flies out for 1st time in 2 years on special assignment by Ruto

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken with President William Ruto during a past meeting

U.S. presses Ruto over abductions in phone call with Secretary Blinken [Details]

File image of President William Ruto

5 issues that Ruto discussed with Trump in 1st call after US election victory