Step-by-step guide on how to register for SHA & download confirmation document.

By managing health insurance schemes funded through pooled contributions, SHA offers comprehensive health services, from preventive and promotive care to curative and palliative support.

Here’s everything you need to know about SHA registration and how to access the healthcare benefits it provides.

Who needs to register?

Registration with the SHA is mandatory for all Kenyan residents. This policy includes:

Individuals: All Kenyan citizens and lawful residents are required to register.

Children: Parents are encouraged to register their school-going children as dependents under their SHA membership.

: Parents are encouraged to register their school-going children as dependents under their SHA membership. Employers: Businesses must register all employees and contribute to the scheme on their behalf.

This mandatory registration supports the government’s goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Kenya, making essential healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone.

Registering with SHA via USSD

To make the registration process easy and accessible, SHA has introduced a USSD option that enables individuals to register without internet access. Follow these steps to register via USSD:

*Dial 147# on your mobile phone. Accept the SHA terms and conditions when prompted. Enter your Kenyan ID card number and first name for verification. Confirm your details and provide additional information as requested. Await a confirmation message confirming successful registration.

This USSD method is designed to make registration quick and accessible for all Kenyans, including those without internet access or smartphones.

Online registration

For those who prefer online registration, SHA provides an easy-to-navigate website for the process. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Visit the official SHA website: Go to sha.go.ke. Click on 'Registration”: On the homepage, find and select the individual registration option. Complete registration form: Fill in your personal details, such as ID number, name, and contact information. Review your information: Double-check all your information before submitting the form. Verify your account: Follow the instructions sent to your email or phone to complete account verification.

Registration process for employers

Employers play a key role in extending SHA coverage to employees. Here’s how employers can set up an account and register their staff:

Creating an Employer Account

Access the SHA employer portal: Visit sha.go.ke and navigate to the employer section. Create an account: Fill in all required business details to register. Verify the account: Complete verification steps as prompted, similar to individual registration.

Registering employees

Once an employer account is set up, registering employees is straightforward:

Log in to the employer account: Access the dashboard. Enter employee details: Add employees’ names, ID numbers, and details of any dependents. Submit registration: Review and confirm all details before final submission.

Employers are responsible for registering all employees, ensuring their healthcare access through the SHA scheme.

How to access & download SHA registration documents

Once registered, you may need proof of your SHA registration or access to your medical history. Here’s how to find and download your SHA registration document:

Log into your SHA account. Go to 'My Profile': On the homepage, locate and click on 'My Profile'. Find your application status: Look for a message saying 'Application Submitted' in the middle of the screen, with options to view or download your application. Download the application: Click 'Download Application' to obtain a copy of your registration document.

