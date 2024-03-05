Super Metro takes action on driver who violated traffic rules on Thika Superhighway

The driver was arrested at Central Police Station and transferred to Pangani Police Station, where the incident was reported.

According to the statement, the driver's dangerous attempt to make a U-turn on the Thika Superhighway also endangered other road users.

In the video, the matatu can be seen flouting traffic norms by veering onto the opposite lane, where vehicles meant to be travelling in the opposite direction are visible.

A super metro bus captured violating traffic rules along Thika Superhighway

Meanwhile, the correct side of the road appears congested with a traffic jam, leaving many puzzled as to how the matatu found itself in such a precarious position.

How Super Metro investors grow their fleet & dominate routes

Super Metro Sacco has been making waves in the city's public transportation sector with remarkable growth.

Despite facing challenges from competitors, Super Metro has expanded its operations into other routes, becoming a model sacco for others to emulate.

In Nairobi, it is estimated that about 42% of the population walks daily, 48% ride a matatu and about 5% commute by private car. The bulk of the population relies heavily on public service vehicles.

One of the founding members popularly known by his moniker, Komastu, spoke about the origin of the Sacco, what it takes to invest in the matatu industry, to ensure efficient operations and implement strict maintenance schedules to keep their vehicles in top condition.

Super Metro began with 14 investors as a breakaway of Metro Trans between 2013 and 2014.

As of 2023, the Sacco has over about 300 investors, which has resulted in expansion into non-traditional routes in and out of the city.

Komastu who owns the second-highest number of vehicles in the sacco after chairman Nelson Mwangi said that, one can be an investor with between Sh800,000 to Sh1 million deposit. If one meets all the requirements.

Super Metro buses on the road

“The management can help you get a vehicle and pay for it in instalments,” Komastu, who has a fleet of close to 20 vehicles said.

He said one bus has the potential to earn Sh10,000 daily which translates to Sh300,000 per month, adding that it is enough to cover the repayment and earn a profit.

One brand new passenger bus from the showroom will set you back about Sh6 million in cash.

“We also save about Sh2,000 daily with the sacco. In a month that is Sh60,000, in 10 months I will have Sh600,000 which I can use to take a loan for another matatu as the other one sustains itself,” he said.

In recent years, the sacco has signed deals with financial institutions and vehicle manufacturers to acquire vehicles on a lease or hire to use basis.

Many investors who started as drivers have been able to create jobs for others in the transport sector.

He also disclosed that there are strict rules that investors, drivers and conductors have to follow or risk being kicked out of the sacco.

He said the cars are also required to always be in tip-top shape and if a bus is spotted having broken down while ferrying passengers could attract disciplinary action.