Super Metro celebrates Sh200M investment with free rides

The Sacco, in an announcement on social media on Thursday November 4, 2021 said that it had acquired an additional 50 brand new buses from Isuzu East Africa.

According to a quote on the car manufacturer's website, eacj of the Isuzu NQR trucks costs about Sh4 million excluding body works.

This translates to an investment of more than Sh200 million which was made possible by a local bank.

Metro Trans Sacco is also a beneficiary in the leasing deal which totals Sh530 million, the largest fleet delivery that the auto industry has managed to put together for the PSV sector.

The key advantage of the leasing arrangement is that PSV operators do not need to pay a deposit to receive a vehicle into their fleets.

This is a cost-effective approach for PSV Saccos to get new cars and then pay monthly or quarterly payments against the vehicle's cost as it generates cash for them.

To celebrate the new milestone, Super Metro announced that it will be offering free rides to its passengers soon.

Pulse Live Kenya