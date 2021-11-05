RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Super Metro celebrates Sh200M investment with free rides

To celebrate the new milestone, Super Metro announced that it will be offering free rides to its passengers.

Popular Nairobi matatu Sacco, Super Metro, which plies the Thika Superhighway and Waiyaki Way routes has unveiled its latest Sh200 million investment.

The Sacco, in an announcement on social media on Thursday November 4, 2021 said that it had acquired an additional 50 brand new buses from Isuzu East Africa.

According to a quote on the car manufacturer's website, eacj of the Isuzu NQR trucks costs about Sh4 million excluding body works.

This translates to an investment of more than Sh200 million which was made possible by a local bank.

Metro Trans Sacco is also a beneficiary in the leasing deal which totals Sh530 million, the largest fleet delivery that the auto industry has managed to put together for the PSV sector.

The key advantage of the leasing arrangement is that PSV operators do not need to pay a deposit to receive a vehicle into their fleets.

This is a cost-effective approach for PSV Saccos to get new cars and then pay monthly or quarterly payments against the vehicle's cost as it generates cash for them.

To celebrate the new milestone, Super Metro announced that it will be offering free rides to its passengers soon.

As a way of appreciating the love & support, starting next week, expect free rides to all our routes. To our staff members, drivers and conductors, it's our humble prayer that God guides you in all you do as you interact with our esteemed clients serving them with dignity and respect,” a statement from the Sacco read.

