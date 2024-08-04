Toi fire tragedy survivor how husband saved her & last moments for 4 killed in inferno

Janet Watakila recounted that she was at the market trying to salvage what she could in the company of the four who were burnt to death.

Reflecting on the events of the tragic day while overcome with emotions, Watakila expressed that she is lucky and grateful to be alive.

“I was in the company of the four who were burnt to death. I just thank God that I left in time because I could be among the deceased who were carried in sacks,” Watakila stated.

Husband's timely intervention that saved Toi fire tragedy survivor

She added that it was the timely intervention of her husband that saw her make it out alive.

Watakila noted that her husband alerted her and other traders of the fire incident and made his way to the scene to evacuate them as the fire quickly spread, engulfing stalls and other structures.

With the fire closing in where they were, Watakila’s husband called and told her to leave immediately and abandon anything that they were trying to save.

She alerted her friends who unfortunately remained as she heeded her husband’s call, leaving immediately

“My husband called and told me we were getting burnt and I should leave. He came with a stick and started alerting us that fire was already close to us. I left and alerted my friends but they remained behind,” Watakila recounted.

A screen grab image of Janet Watakila speaking shortly after surviving the Toi market fire tragedy that claimed four lives on Saturday Pulse Live Kenya

The fire started at around 4am on Saturday with reports attributing it to an electrical fault.

Residents claimed that the Nairobi Fire brigade arrived several hours late despite being stationed just a few kilometers away and at a time when most roads were clear, facilitating faster movement and by then the fire had already spread.

Governor Sakaja receives a hostile reception

This was the fifth fire incident at the popular market, with traders having to rebuilt from scratch after every other incident.

Promises by politicians and government officials to put in place measures to mitigate such tragedies from recurring have yielded to results.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at Toi Market Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Johnson Sakaja who visited the area shortly after the tragedy received a hostile reception in which he was heckled and pelted with stones and had to cut short his visit as his security team whisked him to safety.