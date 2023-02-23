Tabitha Karanja shares excuses Ruto could give if he fails to fulfil campaign promises

Speaking to a local media house during an interview on February 22, 2023, the Nakuru lawmaker reiterated the need for Azimio to cease their day-to-day rallies because the meetings interfere with the government's functions.

“We just need to give this government time so that we can deliver. I know because am an employer that If you give somebody an opportunity to give excuses, after two years, President Ruto will say we disturbed him. He will say you called people, rallied them, instead of letting people work.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Why don’t you give him time, so that after 5 years, you will ask him, but now, he will have excuses to give us," said Karanja.

Tabitha Karanja's statement came hours after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Azimio leader Raila Odinga held a rally at the Jevanjee Gardens to address the Kenya Kwanza government on various matters affecting the livelihoods of Kenyans.

Mr Odinga took to his Twitter account to address Ruto after his Jevanjee Gardens rally and he warned him that he has 14 days to reduce the cost of living or else his team will mobile people for a mass action.

"Mr. Ruto's illegitimate administration has 14 days to reduce the cost of living and halt the IEBC hiring process.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Azimio will mobilize mass action if they fail, and there will be no turning back. Ruto, your time is up. Deliver for the people or face the consequences," tweeted Raila.

Tabitha maintained that Kenya Kwanza inherited a dilapidated economy from Uhuru Kenyatta and that it will take some sometime before the situation is amended.

She also added that Kenya is being headed by one of the best CEO's who has already shown dedication in what he does.

"We have the best CEO of this country ever and he requires the support of everyone, especially those people who have more experience with Raila being one of them.

Pulse Live Kenya

"You’ll call him 7 in the morning, he is in the office meeting people. That is a person that will work for this country," explained Tabitha Karanja.