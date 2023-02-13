ADVERTISEMENT
Why Azimio was forced to postpone anti-Ruto rally

Denis Mwangi

The Azimio camp has been conducting a series of rallies to criticise the government

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi
Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi-

The Azimio la Umoja coalition has postponed its anti-government rally, which was initially set to take place on Monday, at the Gusii Stadium.

The rally has been rescheduled for Friday, February 17, to allow for proper planning and consultation.

Kisii County ODM Chairman Kerosi Ondieki stated that Kisii Governor Simba Arati has been designated to lead the preparations for the mega rally.

Raila Odinga on his way to a political rally at Kamukunji grounds on January 23, 2023
Raila Odinga on his way to a political rally at Kamukunji grounds on January 23, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

We have held consultations, and we want to give everyone a chance to attend the meeting. Kisii is home to the ODM party, and we would want to listen to every opinion,” Ondieki said.

The rally's rescheduling came swiftly after a contingent of political leaders from Kisii issued a caution to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, warning him against conducting any demonstrations in the region.

Retired Governor James Ongwae expressed concern over the attempts by some politicians to use rallies as a means of delaying President William Ruto's visit to the region.

He encouraged Kisii leaders to reject politicians who aim to portray the community as being in opposition to President Ruto.

Retired Governor James Ongwae addressing the media on February 13, 2023
Retired Governor James Ongwae addressing the media on February 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Ongwae reflected on how the same leaders who are now planning protests and rallies in Kisii, had previously organized their regions to warmly welcome the president and even benefited from his generosity.

I plead with our leaders not to accept any shenanigans that are meant to paint our region as rebellious and disadvantage it from the much-planned development projects by President Ruto,” Ongwae said.

The Azimio camp has been conducting a series of rallies to criticise the government, maintaining that their victory in the August 2022 General Election was stolen from them.

READ: Ruto's 2 ultimatums to Kindiki after deadly ambush by armed bandits

Odinga has also criticised President Ruto’s move to secure a majority in the National Assembly and Senate by wooing MPs from the opposition.

However, barely a day after retired President Uhuru Kenyatta boldly declared that the Jubilee party is still in Azimio, a host of Jubilee MPs joined the head of state in a prayer service held in Nakuru on Sunday.

EALA MP Kanini Kega attending a thanksgiving service that was also graced by President William Ruto in Nakuru on February 12, 2023
EALA MP Kanini Kega attending a thanksgiving service that was also graced by President William Ruto in Nakuru on February 12, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The rebel Jubilee party Members of Parliament, led by nominated MPs Kanini Kega (EALA) and Sabina Chege attended a thanksgiving service at Nakuru county where President William Ruto is also in attendance and issued bold statements confirming their exit from Azimio and decision to work with Ruto.

The former Kieni MP stated that all 34 Jubilee MPs will walk and work with Kenya Kwanza.

