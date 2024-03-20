The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Tax cuts, refunds & other details you should know about new Affordable Housing Act

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans will be able to enjoy 15% tax relief if the meet the conditions set in the Affordable Housing Act, 2024

President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024.
President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024.

President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024.

Recommended articles

This legislation introduces a range of measures aimed at supporting access to housing for Kenyan across various income brackets.

Let's delve into the key provisions outlined in the Act.

President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024.
President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024. President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The Act introduces a 15% Affordable Housing Relief for employees, as stipulated under Section 30A of the Income Tax Act.

This relief is capped at Ksh9,000 per month or Ksh 108,000 per annum, offering financial respite to eligible residents who are actively engaged in affordable housing schemes.

To qualify for the tax breaks, Kenyans will be required to be active savers on Boma Yangu.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Affordable Housing Act, 2024;

A resident individual who relief satisfies the Commissioner that in a year of income that the person-

(a) is eligible to make an application under an affordable housing scheme;

(b) has applied and is awaiting the allocation of a house under an affordable housing scheme; and

(c) is saving for a purchase under an affordable housing scheme approved by the Cabinet Secretary in charge of housing, shall for that year of income be entitled to a personal relief in this Act referred to as the affordable housing relief.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024.
President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024. President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

Prospective applicants seeking house allocations must meet specific criteria as outlined in the Act.

This includes providing proof of deposit, possessing a valid KRA PIN along with a tax compliance certificate, and submitting copies of their national identity card or incorporation certificate for corporate entities.

Instead of the previous 10% deposit, the deposit required shall be dependent on the contributions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Act empowers eligible Kenyans to make voluntary savings towards the deposit required for housing allocations.

Section 52 of the Act outlines the procedures for such savings, including the establishment of separate bank accounts and the withdrawal process.

It is important to note that 1.5% salary deductions are not considered as part of one's contributions.

President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024.
President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024. President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Savings and contributions will be channeled through Boma Yangu after application, which requires a Sh200 fee.

The administrator of the Affordable Housing Fund shall issue an account number to each person making a voluntary saving.

A person who has made a voluntary saving and has not been allocated an affordable housing unit may withdraw their savings by issuing ninety days' written notice to the agency for refund with any accrued interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those opting for the mortgage route to construct housing units in rural areas, both voluntary savings and the land on which construction takes place will serve as collateral.

Ownership of affordable housing units will be regulated by the Affordable Housing Board, with stringent measures in place to prevent unauthorized sales.

Consent from the Board is mandated for any transfer of ownership, ensuring transparency and accountability in property transactions.

President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024.
President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024. President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Act 2024 into law on March 19, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The Act categorises affordable housing units into tiers based on income levels.

These tiers include social housing for low-income earners below Sh20,000, affordable housing for individuals with monthly incomes between Sh21,000 and Sh149,000, and affordable middle-class housing for those earning above Sh150,000.

To incentivize compliance and deter defaulters, the Act imposes penalties for arrears on the housing levy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defaulters will be subject to a penalty of 3% of the unpaid amount, underscoring the government's commitment to revenue collection for housing initiatives.

The Act delineates the roles of public institutions in housing development while preserving opportunities for private sector participation in the supply of goods and materials.

Central to the Act is the establishment of the Affordable Housing Fund, tasked with the design, development, and maintenance of affordable housing, institutional housing, and associated infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board can allow the Affordable Housing Fund to borrow as well as make investments.

Section 15 of the Act provides that the board shall submit the annual investment programme to the Cabinet Secretary who will then submit the programme to Parliament.

The penalty for misappropriation of Affordable Housing Funds has been set at Sh20 million fine or imprisonment of a term not exceeding ten years, or both has been retained.

President William Ruto inspecting the Bomet Affordable Housing Project on Saturday, March 16 2024
President William Ruto inspecting the Bomet Affordable Housing Project on Saturday, March 16 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Devolved units will have County Rural and Urban Affordable Housing Committees in each county.

Their mandate will be, in consultation with the board, developing a framework for the attainment of affordable housing in the county

Any allocation of land held by the county government(s) towards affordable housing will have to go through public participation.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tax cuts, refunds & other details you should know about new Affordable Housing Act

Tax cuts, refunds & other details you should know about new Affordable Housing Act

KU student reveals costly mistake that led to fatal accident

KU student reveals costly mistake that led to fatal accident

CS Murkomen announces new way of building school buses as NTSA returns to man roads

CS Murkomen announces new way of building school buses as NTSA returns to man roads

Frida Mokaya appointed new Chief Registrar of the Judiciary

Frida Mokaya appointed new Chief Registrar of the Judiciary

Death toll in Kenyatta University bus accident rises

Death toll in Kenyatta University bus accident rises

Rita Tinina's final moments & illness

Rita Tinina's final moments & illness

Man who was with Brian Chira reveals his final words

Man who was with Brian Chira reveals his final words

Ruto celebrates 29-year-old earning Sh68K per week via online jobs

Ruto celebrates 29-year-old earning Sh68K per week via online jobs

Gachagua's promise to Kapsabet Boys School after accident that left 2 dead, scores injured

Gachagua's promise to Kapsabet Boys School after accident that left 2 dead, scores injured

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during an inspection of the affordable housing program

Parliament clears way for return of housing levy deductions in March

Attendant putting fuel in a car

EPRA announces new fuel prices for March to April

Inmates at Kamiti Maximum Prison

10 common misconceptions about prisons in Kenya

Chief Justice Martha Koome honoured with African Female Leader of the Year Award 2023

Chief Justice Martha Koome honoured with African Female Leader of the Year Award 2023