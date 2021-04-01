Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has for the first time opened up on his battle with the novel coronavirus disease.

Taking to social media, Mr Odinga said the past three weeks have been the most trying for him, as well as the most humbling and reflective.

The ODM leader thanked God for healing and his medical team for working round the clock to ensure that he gets well.

Mr Odinga noted that Covid-19 has taken many lives, and continues to do so but this is not the time to give up.

“I have tested NEGATIVE for Covid-19. The last three weeks have been the most trying but reflective; most humbling but hopeful. Unfortunately, this virus has claimed the lives of our loved ones, frontline soldiers and it is still knocking on our doors.

I thank God for the healing, my medical team for their diligence and the ceaseless prayers from all of you. Mama Ida, my children and the larger Odinga family, I owe you! We should not give up! We are not about to give up! We shall overcome! God is faithful,” wrote Raila Odinga.

On Thursday, the former Prime Minister made his first public appearance after a three-week battle with covid-19.

