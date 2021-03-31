Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga has finally tested negative for the Covid-19 disease.

In an update given by the ODM party Director of Communications, Philip Etale, Mr Odinga's third test came out negative.

He went on to say that he had spoken to the ODM party leader and he is in very high spirits and that he will soon be back on the political scene.

"GOD IS GOOD: @RailaOdinga has tested NEGATIVE after a third test. We thank God for this. Prayers work. Glory be to God the Almighty. Just spoken with him and he is in high spirits. He will soon bounce back. We shall rejoice together," tweeted Mr Etale.

Tests positive

The former Prime Minister's doctor David Olunya confirmed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease on March 11, 2021 in a statement sent to newsrooms.

"Following my letter of the 10th of March 2021 we have confirmed that Rt. Hon. Odinga has SARS-2 COVID 19.

He is responding well to the treatment he is receiving at The Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress," said Dr. Olunya.