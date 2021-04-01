President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga have made an impromptu inspection of the Green Park Bus Terminus in Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi.

The two leaders inspected the ongoing construction of the bus terminus that is one among the many being constructed across Nairobi City, in efforts to decongest the city.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta has this morning made an extensive inspection tour of the Green Park Bus Terminus on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi. The Head of State, who is accompanied by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing construction of the ultra-modern bus station, being developed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Service, as part of Government efforts to decongest the city's CBD," said a statement from State House.

This is the first time the two leaders have been seen in public together since Odinga tested positive for Covid-19.

Photos

Uhuru, Raila make impromptu visit of the Green Park Bus Terminus

